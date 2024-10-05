Sully Says: Preseason Finale

Rutger seemed to have another good game today. What progression have you seen from him?: “I thought had a great game again tonight. Every game he plays, I think he gets a little bit better, feels a little bit more comfortable. This is his first pro training camp. I think that can be an overwhelming experience for a young player. I think he's handled it extremely well. He's a mature kid off the ice. He's very respectful of his teammates, his coaches. He's a hard-working kid. His hockey IQ, for me, he thinks the game on an NHL level. He has great recognition skills, anticipation. He knows how to play the game. So, with each day that he's played here, with each game that he's played, I think he just gets a little bit better at adapting to the pace of play, how quickly guys think the game, things of that nature. For me, it might have been his best game tonight. He's played an awful lot. He had to play back-to-back tonight. We were curious how he would handle that as a college player. Those guys aren't used to playing the amount of games I think that the pro game requires. So, all of those things are part of the adjustment process for young players. But we're real excited about where his game is and potentially where it could go moving forward. We think he's going to be an impact player.”

Rakell dealt with that injury much of last year, and to his credit, he's largely refused to blame that injury for his production last year. Is he in a better place physically, does he seem more capable?: “Well, it sure seems that way. He’s come into camp in great shape. This is the best condition he's been in since he's been with the Penguins. He's strong. I think he's had a really good camp, and hopefully he can build on that. From a confidence standpoint, he puts a lot of pressure on himself to help us offensively. He's a great kid in that regard. He cares a lot. So, when he doesn't produce offensively, nobody feels it more than him. I think he's had a terrific start to the season. That shot is an indication. It was a goal scorer's goal. It was a bullet. It was right under the bar, terrific play all around. We know what he's capable of. I mean, he scored 30 goals the year before. He's capable of scoring goals in this league. He's certainly has a body of work in this league to suggest that. So, we’re hoping that we can help him recapture that part of his game. He's a good player, and we're hoping that the fact that he's had as strong a camp as he's had should certainly should help him, from a confidence standpoint, get off on the right track.”

Acciari is obviously a good defensive forward, but he's also put out a lot of good offensive numbers this preseason. So, just wanted to get your thoughts on this performance this preseason: "When he has the ability to produce offensively and chip in offensively like he has throughout the course of this preseason, that's a welcome addition to his overall game. Certainly, he's capable. He's had a 20-goal season in the past. He's capable of scoring goals, we're hoping maybe if we get him on the wing a little bit, it might give him an opportunity to generate a little bit more offense. That was part of the thought process, putting Cody Glass in the middle and moving Noel to the wing. Certainly, he's capable of playing center, but we think there might be an opportunity there where he could help us a little bit offensively if he plays the wing. To have two center icemen on a line like that is a huge bonus because we put them in tough spots, and if one center iceman gets kicked out of the faceoff, the other guy can take it. Just a lot of pluses to be able to move a guy that's comfortable in the middle to the wing. So, these are just some of the things that we've thought about as a coaching staff, and the fact that he's gotten off on the right foot offensively is really encouraging, and we're hoping that he can continue that at the start of the regular season."

James Baracia and Michelle Crechiolo contributed to this story.