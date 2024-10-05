Sully Says: Preseason Finale

The Pittsburgh Penguins closed out the 2024-25 preseason on Friday with a 7-3 win over Columbus. They dressed the following lineup:
Drew O’Connor – Sidney Crosby – Anthony Beauvillier
Michael Bunting – Evgeni Malkin – Rickard Rakell
Rutger McGroarty – Lars Eller – Jesse Puljujarvi
Kevin Hayes – Cody Glass – Noel Acciari
Matt Grzelcyk – Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson – Jack St. Ivany
Ryan Graves – Harrison Brunicke
After Tristan Jarry played last night in Columbus, Joel Blomqvist got the nod in net for the second half of the home-and-home. The 22-year-old netminder stopped 26 out of 29 shots.
Rickard Rakell led all Penguin skaters with four shots on goal, one finding the back of the net seven seconds into a power play, while Noel Acciari scored twice, and Pittsburgh’s third line dominated on the scoresheet. They combined four goals and ten points in the contest.
Eller, the game’s First Star, recorded two goals and two assists. The trio’s chemistry was in full effect on his second tally, as the veteran forward completed a tic-tac-toe play.
“When we didn’t have the puck, we were moving our feet to get into the right spaces. Then whoever had the puck executed the play,” Eller said. “We were moving the puck north, one touches quick, and just getting above your guys. Then we got some odd-man rushes, and even got the second wave into those rushes. So, it was great. I think just everybody moving their feet, executing the plays.”
McGroarty, the game’s Second Star, got his first goal with Pittsburgh since being acquired from Winnipeg in August. “It feels nice. It feels really nice,” said the 22-year-old rookie. “I mean, everybody loves scoring goals. So, once you score one, especially here - hearing the crowd go nuts - it was pretty cool for me. So yeah, that was fun.”
McGroarty actually saw his parents, sister and girlfriend in the stands while doing the Second Star twirl, capping off a solid performance and ending his preseason slate on a high note.
“Obviously, it’s pretty cool,” he said. “I’ve put in a lot of work. I’ve talked about it before, but just mentally coming in, a little overwhelming at first. But now I feel really comfortable with my game. I feel really good with where my game’s at. So whatever happens, happens, and I’ll do my best.”