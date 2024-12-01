Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Announces New Pittsburgh Pennies Girls Hockey Program

penniesWEB
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation, along with NHL and NHLPA, have announced a new Pittsburgh Pennies Girls Hockey Program as part of the team’s ongoing efforts to expand hockey’s accessibility and inclusivity and foster gender equality within the sport.

The initiative aims to build upon the Penguins’ community hockey programming, ensuring sustainable growth and widespread adoption of girls’ hockey projects. It includes a nearly $300,000 investment over two seasons from the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund and the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation.

The Pittsburgh Pennies were a pioneering women’s ice hockey team established in 1972 as the city’s first women’s hockey team. The Pennies, comprised of players aged 9 to 50, competed in the Mid-Atlantic Women’s Hockey League across the Northeast and Canada. Their formation coincided with Title IX, which helped expand opportunities for women in sports.

The Penguins will apply comprehensive, long-term programs, working directly with amateur hockey associations, to grow hockey participation and excitement in the sport. It kicks off with a sold-out Skills Clinic for local female players, ages 10 to 12, on Monday, December 2 at PPG Paints Arena from 6:00-7:00 PM. Members of the original Pittsburgh Pennies will be present at the clinic to connect with young athletes and celebrate the city’s legacy in women’s hockey. Additional plans include:

  • Girls Clinic Series
  • Penguins annual HER Hockey Game, presented by 84 Lumber, on Sunday, March 2
  • Try Hockey for Free presented by U. S. Steel
  • Little Penguins Learn to Play Hockey presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods

Girls’ hockey participation in Western Pennsylvania has increased 80% in the last 15 years, according to USA Hockey, boosting engagement from 804 players in 2008-09 to 1,450 players in 2023-24.

To learn more about the program and register their interest for future events, please click here.

