Penguins Working To Help Jarry Capture His Best Game

Tristan Jarry returned to Pittsburgh during the team’s off day Wednesday to work with Penguins director of goaltending Jon Elkin.

“He's getting some individual time. It's just part of the process that we put in place here over the next little while to try to help Tristan get to his very best,” Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan.

Sullivan said this course of action had been planned from the start of the four-game Canadian road trip, where Jarry did not dress for the first two games against Winnipeg on Sunday and Calgary on Tuesday. Alex Nedeljkovic started both contests, while talented young rookie Joel Blomqvist served as the backup.

As detailed in this piece with insight from Kyle Dubas, with Nedeljkovic injured to start the year, Jarry got the nod for the season opener – a 6-0 loss to Toronto. Blomqvist made his NHL debut the next night in Detroit and played extremely well, earning the net for the next two games. After Jarry put together a decent outing in Montreal, he started the next game in Buffalo, and was pulled upon surrendering three goals on five shots.

As Sullivan put it, it’s stating the obvious to say Jarry’s first outings haven’t been his best. But the two-time NHL All-Star is a high-quality goaltender and a high-quality person who’s been an important part of the Penguins organization for several years now.

Not to mention there isn’t a significant body of work this early in the season, after a summer where Jarry worked hard in the offseason and reported to training camp in terrific shape. Sullivan said they feel strongly that will serve Jarry well as he digs in here.

“It’s our responsibility to help players through some of the struggles they inevitably go through in this league, and Tristan is no different,” Sullivan said. “It's our job as a coaching staff and a hockey operations group to try to do everything we can to help our players be at their very best. This is just a process that we've put in place. We spoke to Tristan about it. He's bought into it, and we'll go from there.”