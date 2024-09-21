Penguins Trim Training Camp Roster to 64 Players

The Pittsburgh Penguins have reduced their training camp roster to 64 players, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The following players have been assigned to their respective junior teams:

F Justin Cloutier – Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

F Cooper Foster – Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

D Caeden Carlisle – Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

D Donovan McCoy – Sudbury Wolves (OHL)

D Emil Pieniniemi – Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

G Charlie Schenkel – Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

An updated training camp roster is available here.

The Penguins kick off their preseason slate tonight at 7:00 PM ET against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. The game will be televised locally on SportsNet Pittsburgh and can be heard on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'.