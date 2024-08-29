Penguins to Appear on National TV Seventeen Times in 2024-25

By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Penguins' broadcast schedule for the 2024-25 regular season was announced by the NHL and its network rightsholders, ESPN and Turner Sports.

The Penguins will take part in 17 nationally broadcasted games, beginning on Wednesday, October 9 as they kick off the 2024-25 campaign with an 7:30 PM tilt against the New York Rangers on TNT at PPG Paints Arena.

Pittsburgh's nationally televised games include two games on ESPN, four games on ABC, two games exclusively on ESPN+ as well as nine games on TNT. Four of the nine TNT broadcasts will be shown locally on SportsNet Pittsburgh as well.

For the second-straight season, 69 of the Penguins' 82 regular-season games can be seen on Pittsburgh's local regional rightsholder, SportsNet Pittsburgh. Josh Getzoff will return for his second season as the play-by-play broadcaster, working alongside a rotating color commentary group of Colby Armstrong, Mike Rupp and Phil Bourque. Hailey Hunter will handle rinkside reporting duties. In addition, SportsNet Pittsburgh will have one hour of pre and postgame coverage for all games on SportsNet Pittsburgh.

Fans can livestream Penguins games on SportsNet Pittsburgh via a direct subscription to SNP 360. Fans who already have SportsNet Pittsburgh in their TV package can download the SNP 360 app to watch on the go or on their connected TV device for free. For fans who choose to subscribe directly, there is an introductory rate of $17.99/month. To learn more and sign up, visit www.getSNP360.com.

SportsNet Pittsburgh begins its coverage of the 2024-25 regular-season campaign with the team's first road game of the year one night after the home opener on Thursday, October 10 against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

Fans can listen to all Penguins games on the radio on the club's flagship station, 105.9 'The X' and the Penguins Radio Network.

Below is the full list of Pittsburgh's nationally televised games:

Pittsburgh Penguins' 2024-25 National TV Appearances

Date
Game
Network
Oct. 9
vs. NY Rangers
7:30 PM
TNT
Oct. 16
vs. Buffalo
7:00 PM
TNT
Nov. 8
at Washington
7:30 PM
ESPN+
Nov. 13
vs. Detroit
7:30 PM
TNT*
Nov. 29
at Boston
6:30 PM
TNT
Dec. 6
at NY Rangers
7:30 PM
ESPN+
Jan. 29
at Utah
9:30 PM
TNT*
Feb. 22
vs. Washington
3:00 PM
ABC, ESPN+
Feb. 23
vs. NY Rangers
3:30 PM
TNT
Mar. 1
vs. Boston
3:00 PM
ABC, ESPN+
Mar. 2
vs. Toronto
1:00 PM
TNT
Mar. 9
at Minnesota
3:30 PM
TNT*
Mar. 15
vs. New Jersey
3:00 PM
ABC, ESPN+
Apr. 5
at Dallas
3:00 PM
ABC, ESPN+
Apr. 8
vs. Chicago
7:00 PM
ESPN
Apr. 13
vs. Boston
3:30 PM
TNT*
Apr. 17
vs. Washington
7:00 PM
ESPN

*Games will be available locally on SportsNet Pittsburgh

