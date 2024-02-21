Penguins Show No Quit in Disappointing Divisional Loss

rickard-rakell-vs-nyi-new-york-islanders-16-9
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

What a finish to Tuesday’s Metro Division matchup with the Islanders.

After going down 4-2 at the 10:42 mark of the period, Valtteri Puustinen and Drew O’Connor quickly responded with a pair of goals 56 seconds apart to tie the game and force regulation.

While Adam Pelech won it for New York in the first minute to take a four-point lead over Pittsburgh in the standings, the Penguins – who still have two games in hand on the Islanders –are trying to stay as positive as they can at this point of the season.

“We got to keep the faith and the belief, and it's tough right now when you only get one point,” Lars Eller said. “But we showed we have no quit in us regardless of how things went during the game, and that's going to be important going forward.”

Alex Nedeljkovic was hard on himself after the game, saying that he dropped the ball, particularly on the overtime tally. “I just got beat,” he said. However, the Penguins captain said it was tough because the Penguins were caught in a bit of a difficult situation.

“Obviously, you don’t want to give up the line like that… Yeah, it's just tough,” Sidney Crosby said. “Have to look at it. Typically, you don't like to let a guy skate in like that, but we were in between line changes, too."

Nedeljkovic gave up five goals on 33 shots, while Marcus Pettersson and Eller also scored for Pittsburgh.

The Islanders had built quite an edge in shots to start the first period, but the Penguins

began stringing some good shifts together and got rewarded with a big goal from Pettersson. It gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead entering the second, where the momentum changed early.

Brock Nelson, who’s had the Penguins number for years now, got the Islanders on the board with his 20th goal in 42 career games against Pittsburgh (and his team-leading 24th tally). The Penguins had a chance to respond shortly after with their first power play of the night, but ended up giving up a breakaway goal to Mathew Barzal out of the box.

Those two goals came less than three minutes apart, then the Islanders got their third unanswered tally when Simon Holmstrom banked one in coming out from behind the net.

It could have been a deflating sequence, but instead, the Penguins put together a good late push and Eller got them back within one. With a failed coach’s challenge on the play, the Penguins ended up with a power play, and generated a lot.

They kept up that shooting mentality early in the third as they began the final frame with 1:28 on the man-advantage, but it didn’t result in a goal, and then Islanders defenseman Mike Reilly lasered one in. That’s when the Penguins responded again.

“When things aren't going your way, you can't quit on your teammates and I don't think anyone quit tonight,” Eller said.

Here’s what Head Coach Mike Sullivan had to say after the game.

I know you got a point and I'm sure you're happy with how your team fought back, but it still feels like another gut punch of a loss. How many more of these can your team endure before the confidence becomes really shaken in that room, do you think? “Well, it's a tough one. It's disappointing because I thought our team competed really hard. I thought some of the ebbs and flows of the game, certain things didn't go our way. A couple of the goals were fluky, and I just thought our guys kept competing. So, from that standpoint, I thought there was a lot to like about our team game tonight. I thought our guys had an inspired effort. So, we didn't get the result. Obviously, that's disappointing. But I think there's a lot of good things we can take from this one.”

Is the message kind of, hey, we fought to at least get something? “Yeah, I mean, obviously, we're disappointed we didn't get two, you know? I try to look at it objectively and look at the process and give the players a fair assessment of how the game was played. You can't always control if the puck goes in the net or not. All you can control is your effort, your energy, your intent, your compete level, your execution level. I thought for a lot of the night, it was a pretty inspired effort by a lot of guys. We had a lot of guys that were playing a determined game. I thought our attentions were in the right spots. I thought we had a fair amount of offensive zone play. We fought back to get back in the game a couple of different times. Just the resilience that the guy showed, I was proud of that. I think the guys really stepped up in that regard. That's going to be an important element for us moving forward, and I think that's something that we can build on.”

Was it good to get highly visible contributions from Drew O’Connor, Valtteri Puustinen, those guys? “For sure. We've been encouraging that for a while now, to get the types of contributions through our lineup – not just scoring goals, but helping our offensive zone time, hanging onto pucks and things of that nature. I thought all of the lines contributed in that regard. I thought Lars Eller’s line had a real strong night. I thought Geno's line had some O-zone time. Sid’s line always does. So, from that standpoint, when you get production through the lineup like that – that's certainly encouraging. We continue to do that, we’re gonna win games.”

Alex was very critical of his own play, saying he dropped the ball tonight. What was your assessment of how he played? “Yeah, I don't think it was his best. I thought he competed really hard. You know, he's a great teammate, he competes. He's a battler. I don't think it was his best, but I think he's just an ultimate competitor, and I thought he fought hard in the net tonight. I think when you look at his body of work this year, it's been really strong for our team. I just think he's a real fierce competitor.

Have to ask about the power play and your thoughts on that, if that's kind of rattling their confidence at this point (they went 0-for-4 against the NHL’s 32nd-ranked penalty kill): “I thought they had some really good looks. We didn't score, you know? They made some plays, we had a significant amount of offensive zone time. I didn't think we got a whole lot of puck luck when Barzal comes out of the penalty box at the same time the puck goes around the wall. That's a tough one. But I thought some of the plays that were made, we had a couple of backdoor plays – Rusty had one on the back door. Those types of looks are high-quality looks. I thought they got a handful of those tonight, and I think that's something to build on. So, I know we didn't score but there was a lot to like with what's going on. If they stay with it, I think they’re going to score.”

News Feed

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Islanders (02.20.24)

Penguins Invite Briere Family to Jagr's Jersey Retirement

Phillips Bumps Up as Penguins Make Changes

Jaromir Jagr's Jersey Retirement Speech

It's a Jagr Night in Pittsburgh: Penguins Raise No. 68 to the Rafters

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Kings (02.18.24)

Practicing with Jaromir Jagr a Thrill for Penguins

An Evening with Jaromir Jagr

Penguins Claim Forward Matthew Phillips off of Waivers

‘NHL Big City Greens Classic’ returns with Penguins, Bruins on March 9

Revisiting Jagr's Rookie Year

Jagr's Magnetism (and Mullet) Huge Part of His Legend

Celebrate 68: Looking at Jaromir Jagr’s Legacy

Crosby Sets the Tone in Response Win Over Chicago

Penguins Recall Three Players and Place Jake Guentzel on Injured Reserve

Game Preview: Penguins at Blackhawks (02.15.24)

Pittsburgh's 5-2 Loss to Florida "Hard to Evaluate"

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Panthers (02.14.24)

Malkin Working on Adjusting His Game

"He Smoked Him Like a Bad Cigar!"

Two Young Fans from Make-A-Wish Become Penguins for a Day

Penguins Fan Turns Crosby Jersey into NFL-Inspired Puffer Jacket

Penguins Don't Play Complete Game in Loss to Winnipeg

Game Preview: Penguins at Jets (02.10.24)

Penguins Face Controversial Challenge in Loss to Wild on Fleury's Night

Penguins Thrilled To Be Part of 'Marc-Andre Fleury Night'

Game Preview: Penguins at Wild (02.09.24)

Dubas Emphasizes Consistency and Power Play Coming Out of Break

Penguins Come Out of the Break Strong with Shutout Win over Jets

PWHL Coming to Detroit and Pittsburgh March 16-17 as Part of “PWHL Takeover Weekend"

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Jets (02.06.24)

Joel Blomqvist Thriving in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Jesse Puljujarvi Earns Contract After Significant Surgery

Chasing the Sun and the Snow: Players Share Bye Week Plans

Penguins Sign Forward Jesse Puljujarvi to a Two-Year Contract

Crosby Has 'The Lebron Effect'

Preview: 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Crosby Soaks Up Olympic-Sized News at All-Star Weekend

What's the 'Scoop' with Alex Nedeljkovic

Catching Up with Brayden Yager

Player Essentials: Erik Karlsson

Penguins Announce Plans for ‘Celebrate 68’ Weekend

Player Recommendations for the Bye Week and Beyond

Black Hockey History Game, Presented by CNX, Scheduled for February 6 Versus the Winnipeg Jets

Crosby headed for All-Star Weekend, Penguins captain remains elite at age 36 

Penguins Celebrate Eller's Milestone Night with Overtime Win

Lars Eller Becomes First Danish Player to Skate in 1,000 NHL Games

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Canadiens (01.27.24)

Malkin's Confidence-Boosting Goal Helps Penguins Get a Point

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Panthers (01.26.24)