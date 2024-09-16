Penguins Re-Sign Sidney Crosby to a Two-Year Contract Extension

The three-time Stanley Cup Champion (2009, ’16 & ’17) will be entering his franchise-record 20th season in a Penguins uniform and 18th with the ‘C’ on his sweater, trailing only Detroit’s Steve Yzerman (19) as the longest-tenured captain in NHL history. Crosby is the Penguins’ franchise record holder in games played (1st, 1,272), even-strength goals (416, 1st), even-strength points (1,025, 1st) and game-winning goals (90, 1st), and trails only Hall-of-Famer Mario Lemieux in every major category in Penguins history including goals (2nd, 592), assists (1,004, 2nd), and points (1,596, 2nd).

The 10-time NHL All Star has won a plethora of individual awards throughout his career, including two Conn Smythe Trophies as the league’s playoff MVP (2016, ’17), two Art Ross Trophies (2007, ’14) awarded to the NHL’s scoring leader, two Hart Memorial Trophies (2007, ’14) as the league’s MVP, three Ted Lindsay Awards (2007, ’13, ’14) given to the most outstanding player as voted on by the players, two Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophies (2010, ’17) as the league’s top goal scorer and one Mark Messier Leadership Award (2010).

“Sid’s work ethic, focus, character, and mastery of his craft are the stuff of legends to those inside of hockey. Yet, what makes Sid most special is that he actually surpasses that legend with his daily commitment to his craft and to helping the Penguins win,” Dubas continued. “His dedication to the Penguins through 2027 ensures that our franchise will have its Captain as we go through this phase of our project. Sid’s commitment reiterates our urgency to build a team around him that can return our team to contention and provide our players with Sid’s leadership and example of what it means to be a Pittsburgh Penguin.”

Named one of the ‘100 Greatest NHL Players’, the 37-year old ranks 10th in NHL history with 1,596 points (592G-1,004A) in 1,272 games played, and has averaged at least a point per game in each of his 19 NHL seasons, a feat only he and Wayne Gretzky have accomplished. The 5-foot-11, 201-pound forward ranks in the top-25 in league history in goals (592, 21st), assists (1,004, 14th), points (1,596, 10th) and game-winning goals (90, 23rd). The 50-goal scorer in 2009-10 has surpassed the 30-goal mark a franchise-record 12 times and the 100-point plateau six times, which is the seventh-most instances in NHL history.

One of the best playoff performers in NHL history, Crosby ranks in the top-20 in goals (71, 18th), assists (130, 5th) and points (201, 5th) in the postseason. He became the youngest player to captain his team to a Stanley Cup at age 21 in 2009, and is one of three players in NHL history to win back-to-back Conn Smythe Trophies (2016, ’17), joining Bernie Parent (1974, ’75) and Lemieux (1991, ’92). Crosby has the most playoff games played (180, 1st), playoff assists (130, 1st) and playoff points (201, 1st) in Penguins history, and only trails Lemieux (76) with 71 playoff goals.

The Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia native became the 26th member of the Triple Gold Club by winning a Stanley Cup (2009, ’16, ’17), Olympic Gold (2010, ’14) and World Championship (2015). Crosby is the only member of the Club to have captained all three teams to their respective titles, and was just the ninth Canadian to accomplish the feat. Known for scoring the gold-medal winning overtime goal against the United States at the 2010 Olympic Games, referred to as the “Golden Goal”, Crosby has won gold medals at every international tournament for Team Canada including the World Cup of Hockey (2016), World Championship (2015) and World Junior Championship (2005). He was recently named one of the first six players to represent Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February 2025.

Crosby was originally drafted first overall by the Penguins in the 2005 NHL Draft. Among players drafted first overall in NHL history, only Lemieux (1,723) has recorded more points than Crosby’s 1,596.