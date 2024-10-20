Penguins Played Hard in Winnipeg, but Need to be Smarter

After a lackluster loss to Carolina at home on Friday, Pittsburgh’s coaching staff made several lineup changes on Sunday in Winnipeg.

The adjustments helped spark some life for the Penguins, who had a lot of good moments in the game. While they again ended up on the wrong side of the score, as the Jets remained undefeated with a 6-3 win, the Penguins feel better coming out of this one than they did the other night.

“The effort we had today was the way we should play every night,” Sidney Crosby said. “We just got to find a way to be a bit smarter. But yeah, we were definitely competing a lot more and got rewarded because of it. We’ve got to find a way to bring that every night.”

Following that game against the Hurricanes, Lars Eller said everybody had to look inward and bring more. “Everybody can be a leader and drag us into a game, whether it’s a goal, a hit, or something,” he said. The veteran forward put those words into action, scoring twice in the contest to give him four tallies through just seven games.

Kevin Hayes netted his third of the year 90 seconds into the second period following a scoreless first. Eller followed that up shortly after to give the Penguins a 2-0 lead and plenty of momentum. However, the Jets pushed back with three unanswered goals to take a lead into the intermission.

Eller’s second of the night came early in the third, but once again, the Penguins couldn’t keep the momentum on their side. Winnipeg responded less than three minutes later with a pair of goals in 3:21, and didn’t look back, icing the victory with an empty netter.

"I thought we did some good things. Obviously, we're giving too much up,” Crosby said as the Penguins – now 3-4 on the season – surrendered at least four goals for the sixth time. “We can't give up what we're giving up and expect to win consistently. So, defensively, we got to find another level."