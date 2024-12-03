Penguins Name Wells Oliver as Director of Hockey Systems

wells_oliver16x9
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins named Wells Oliver as the team’s Director of Hockey Systems, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

In his role, Oliver will lead the build-out of the team’s data architecture and web application solutions to meet the needs of the Penguins’ Hockey Operations department. He will report to Vice President of Hockey Research, Development & Strategy Jonathan Erlichman, and joins Katerina Wu, Cam Charron, Luke Zolyak, Caleb Peña and Chace McCallum on the Hockey Research & Development staff.

Oliver comes aboard after spending 15 seasons with the San Diego Padres, where he most recently held the role of Vice President of Baseball Systems. During his time in San Diego, Oliver was responsible for managing the Padres’ day-to-day baseball operations technology efforts, as well as building and leading his own software engineering group. He originally joined the Padres organization in 2010 as a Baseball Systems Architect and was promoted to Director of Baseball Systems in 2018 before assuming his most recent role in 2023.

Oliver also spent five years working as a consultant for the Calgary Flames from 2015-20. Prior to his time in Major League Baseball, Oliver served as a Lead Developer for Smiley Media and the Director of Technology for Small World Labs.

