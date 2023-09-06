Penguins Name Doug Wilson Senior Advisor of Hockey Operations

The Pittsburgh Penguins have named Doug Wilson as Senior Advisor of Hockey Operations, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

In his role, Wilson will provide counsel, opinions and expertise to hockey operations leadership on all matters including personnel decisions. He will join the team at home and on the road at various points during the season and offseason, and will provide guidance and mentorship to all levels of hockey operations.

“Doug brings over 40 years of NHL experience to our program. Over 16 years from his Hall-of-Fame playing career and over 25 seasons building consistent contending teams as the leader of the San Jose Sharks hockey operations department,” said Dubas. “Doug will serve as a source of both experience and wisdom to our entire hockey operations department. His ability to maintain high standards of performance and professionalism over two decades with Sharks is the type of consistency we all aspire to these positions. Doug will provide me and our entire program with a great resource and tremendous benefit as we get rolling. I am excited to add Doug to our management team today.”

Wilson most recently served as the General Manager of the San Jose Sharks from 2003-22, guiding the franchise to one Stanley Cup Final appearance (2016), one Presidents’ Trophy (2009), five Pacific Division titles (2004, 2008-11), five Western Conference Finals (2004, ’10, ’11, ’16, ’19) and 14 Stanley Cup Playoff appearances. During his tenure as the Sharks’ General Manager, San Jose was second to only the Penguins (32) for the most playoff series appearances (30), and its regular-season wins (763) rank third behind Pittsburgh (773) and Boston (769).

Wilson began his tenure with San Jose as their Director of Player Personnel and Professional Development for six seasons from 1997-2003. In that role, his responsibilities included evaluating talent at all professional and minor league levels, and continuous assessment of the Sharks roster and reserve list. He also provided input assisting in the club’s player development programs and consulting with the hockey operations department on all major personnel issues, special assignments and contract negotiations.

He began his post-playing career with the National Hockey League Players’ Association as their Coordinator of Player Relations and Business Development from 1993-97, where he was responsible for overseeing player relations, the development of business ventures and managing international affairs. He also served as a consultant for Hockey Canada at the World Junior Championship from 1994-97, resulting in four consecutive gold medal finishes.

Wilson enjoyed a 16-year playing career in the NHL from 1977-93 with the Chicago Blackhawks and Sharks, and was named to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2020. The defenseman posted 827 points (237G-590A), which ranks 16th among defensemen in NHL history, and won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman in 1982. The eight-time NHL All Star served as San Jose’s first captain and retired as a Shark in 1993.