Penguins Acquire Forward Mathias Laferriere from the Blues in Exchange for Corey Andonovski

web trade
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired forward Mathias Laferriere from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for Corey Andonovski, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Laferriere, 24, is signed through the 2024-25 season and his contract carries an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level. He will report to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League.

The 6-foot-2, 181-pound forward has skated in 33 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL this season, tallying two goals, eight assists and 10 points. Laferriere has spent the first four seasons of his professional career with Springfield and has recorded 21 goals, 49 assists and 70 points in 207 career AHL games.

Prior to making his professional debut, the Montreal, Quebec native skated in five seasons in the QMJHL between 2016-21 with Cape Breton and Blainville-Boisbriand. In 238 career junior games, Laferriere registered 82 goals, 132 assists and 214 points.

Laferriere was originally drafted in the sixth round (169th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft by St. Louis.

News Feed

Lemieux Makes Appearance at 4 Nations; Crosby Stars

Penguins at the 4 Nations Face-Off: A Guide

QMJHL Names Rookie of the Year Trophy After Sidney Crosby

From Youth Rinks to Pro Ranks: The Acciari-Hayes Bond

Crosby will play for Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

Penguins Claim Defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok from the Utah Hockey Club

Behind the Scenes of the 2024.25 Dads Trip

Undermanned Penguins See Point Streak End at Four Games

Game Preview: 02.08.25 at Philadelphia Flyers

Penguins Get Character Win in NYC Without Crosby, Malkin

Game Preview: 02.07.25 at New York Rangers

Rakell Gets the Call He Deserved to Join Team Sweden

Sidney Crosby Being Evaluated for an Upper-Body Injury

Penguins Battle Back for Hard-Fought Point vs. Devils

Game Preview: 02.04.25 vs. New Jersey Devils

Penguins Foundation Announce Highmark Bright Blue Futures Community Day at Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Hunt Armory on Feb. 22

Crosby to be Canada's 'security blanket' as captain at 4 Nations Face-Off

Heinen, Desharnais Make Penguins Debuts vs. Nashville

Crosby runs goal streak to 4, Penguins shut out Predators

Trade with Vancouver Moves the Penguins Forward

Game Preview: 02.01.25 vs. Nashville Predators

Penguins Acquire Conditional 2025 First-Round Pick and Three Players From Vancouver for Marcus Pettersson and Drew O’Connor

Crosby to Captain Canada at 4 Nations, Karlsson Alternate for Sweden

Youth Movement Leads the Way in 9-0 Win for WBS

Pens to Auction Green Jerseys on Feb. 1 to Support The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter Program

Crosby, ‘Ned’, Blueliners Pace Clutch Victory in Utah

Game Preview: 01.29.25 at Utah Hockey Club

Black Hockey History Game, Presented by CNX, Set for Tuesday, Feb. 4 vs. New Jersey

Penguins' Late Push Comes Up Short in San Jose

Game Preview: 01.27.25 at San Jose Sharks

Boko Imama Makes Penguins Debut in Seattle

Game Preview: 01.25.25 at Seattle Kraken

Penguins Lose Rust in Loss to Anaheim

Game Preview: 01.23.25 at Anaheim Ducks

Dubas Pleased with Penguins' Road Response Thus Far

Hayes' Heroes: A Tribute to First Responders

Penguins Play "One of Their Better Games All Year" in LA

Game Preview: 01.20.25 at Los Angeles Kings

Blomqvist Earns Praise in First NHL Game Back

Game Preview: 01.18.25 at Washington Capitals

Nedeljkovic First Goalie Ever to Get Goal and Assist in a Game

Game Preview: 01.17.25 at Buffalo Sabres

Penguins Create Magical Day for Make-A-Wish Youngsters

Tristan Jarry Placed on Waivers: Explanation and Reaction

Lack of Details Cost Penguins in Frustrating Loss

Game Preview: 01.14.25 vs. Seattle Kraken

Penguins Players To Serve As Celebrity Game Hosts at Charity Gala on Feb. 5

Breaking the Ice on Mental Health: Sam Poulin Opens Up

Zizing ‘Em Up: McDavid to fulfill dream of teaming with Crosby at 4 Nations Face-Off

Penguins Fall Short Despite Strong Effort Against Lightning