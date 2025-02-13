Penguins Acquire Forward Mathias Laferriere from the Blues in Exchange for Corey Andonovski

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired forward Mathias Laferriere from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for Corey Andonovski, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Laferriere, 24, is signed through the 2024-25 season and his contract carries an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level. He will report to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League.

The 6-foot-2, 181-pound forward has skated in 33 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL this season, tallying two goals, eight assists and 10 points. Laferriere has spent the first four seasons of his professional career with Springfield and has recorded 21 goals, 49 assists and 70 points in 207 career AHL games.

Prior to making his professional debut, the Montreal, Quebec native skated in five seasons in the QMJHL between 2016-21 with Cape Breton and Blainville-Boisbriand. In 238 career junior games, Laferriere registered 82 goals, 132 assists and 214 points.

Laferriere was originally drafted in the sixth round (169th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft by St. Louis.