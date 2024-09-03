Joe Brand Named Radio Play-By-Play Broadcaster of the Penguins Radio Network

Announcement_Joe_Brand16x9
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have named Joe Brand the radio play-by-play voice of the Penguins Radio Network, it was announced today by President of Business Operations Kevin Acklin.

Brand will handle the play-by-play duties for all Penguins regular-season and playoff games, and will be primarily joined in the booth by long-time color analyst and two-time Stanley Cup Champion Phil Bourque. Paul Steigerwald will return as pre- and post-game host.

“We are excited to welcome Joe Brand to the Penguins family and introduce him to the best fans in hockey,” said Acklin. “The Penguins have been fortunate to have some of the best voices to ever call the game sit in that chair, and we look forward to Joe making his own mark here in Pittsburgh.”

The 33-year old joins the Penguins after spending the previous three seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks as their studio host and fill-in play-by-play broadcaster on WGN Radio 720 AM. His primary duties include hosting pre-game, intermission and post-game shows for all of Chicago’s regular-season games, and also hosting a weekly radio show – ‘Blackhawks Live’.

In addition to his hosting duties, Brand called game action as the primary play-by-play broadcaster for Blackhawks preseason and select regular-season games as recently as last season when John Wiedeman was unavailable, working in the booth alongside former NHLers Troy Murray and Hockey Hall-of-Famer Chris Chelios.

Brand’s play-calling abilities extend beyond hockey, as the Chicago, Illinois native has spent over a decade calling baseball, football, basketball, and other sports at both the professional and collegiate level. He has called select regular-season White Sox games on ESPN 1000 WMVP and hosted their pre- and post-game show. He’s also worked with the Kane County Cougars of the American Association of Professional Baseball, an official Partner League of Major League Baseball, as their radio and television broadcaster.

Brand is a graduate of Illinois State University with a degree in broadcast journalism.

News Feed

Penguins to Appear on National TV Seventeen Times in 2024-25

Summer Catchup: Tristan Jarry

Rutger McGroarty 'Fired Up' to Join Penguins

Getting to Know: Joel Blomqvist

Penguins Acquire Forward Rutger McGroarty from the Winnipeg Jets in Exchange for Brayden Yager

World Championships, Beach Days and Wedding Bells

Inside look at Pittsburgh Penguins

NHL EDGE stats for Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins Announce Hockey Operations Staff Hirings and Promotions

Penguins and First National Bank Announce Second Annual ‘FNB Small Business Development Camp’ Program for Local Pittsburgh Businesses

From Prove-It to Prove 'Em Wrong

Penguins Acquire Forward Cody Glass and Two Draft Picks from the Nashville Predators in Exchange for Jordan Frasca

Penguins Acquire Two Draft Picks From the St. Louis Blues

Puustinen Propelled by Love for the Game

Lizotte Looking to Drag Penguins Into the Fight

From Fan to Forward: Beauvillier Joins Penguins

Penguins Foundation Vault Sale Opens on August 7

Penguins to Participate in 2024 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo

Penguins Sign Goaltender Sergei Murashov to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

(Beach) Essentials: Jack St. Ivany

Penguins 2024-25 Single Game Tickets on Sale Tuesday at 10:00 AM

Hockey Runs in the Family for St. Louis Brothers

Penguins Sign Brayden Yager to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Carter's Retirement Playbook: Family, Fun, and Lawn Care

From Metro Battles to Pittsburgh's Ranks

Penguins Announce Additions and Promotions to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Hockey Operations Staff

Penguins’ Partnership with Morgan & Morgan Named to the ‘Top Sports Marketing Campaigns of 2024’ List by Ad Age

Penguins Sign Harrison Brunicke to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Joining Penguins a "Full-Circle Moment" for Matt Grzelcyk

South African Roots, NHL Dreams: Brunicke's Unique Story

Krissy Wendell-Pohl Grateful for Hall of Fame Journey

Pittsburgh Penguins Announce Coca-Cola as the Official In-Arena Beverage Provider of PPG Paints Arena

Penguins Sign Forward Tanner Howe to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Wrapping Up 2024 Penguins Development Camp

Pietila Brothers Chasing Dreams Together with Penguins

Penguins Name Wes Clark Vice President of Player Personnel

Healthy and Hungry: Pickering Preparing for First Pro Season

Hockey Sense is Ville Koivunen's Biggest Strength

Crosby celebrates with Canadian men’s soccer team after Copa America victory

Penguins Re-Sign Corey Andonovski to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Announce 2024 Development Camp Roster

Penguins Sign Defenseman Sebastian Aho to a Two-Year Contract

Penguins Announce 2024-25 Regular-Season Schedule

Penguins Start Executing on Strategy for Future Success

Penguins Sign Blake Lizotte to a Two-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Emil Bemstrom to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Defensemen Nathan Clurman to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Forward Bokondji Imama to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Forward Jimmy Huntington on a One-Year Contract