Game Preview: Penguins vs. Canadiens (01.27.24)

The Penguins will take on the Montreal Canadiens tonight in their second game in as many nights. Puck drop is 7:00 PM.

Doors open at 5:30 PM.

Tonight marks Lars Eller's 1,000th NHL game. Eller is the first Danish player in NHL history to accomplish this feat. His 1,000 games were accrued with five different teams throughout his 15-year career. The majority of those games came with Washington (488) and Montreal (435). Entering tonight's game, Eller has registered 171 goals and 214 assists for 385 points. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to the game for a pre-game ceremony on the ice.

This game is also Sports Matter Night, presented by The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation.

Team Records: PIT (21-17-6) MTL (20-21-7)

Montreal enters tonight's game in sixth place in the Atlantic Division with 47 points. They are 4-4-2 in their last ten games played, the most recent of which was a 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders. Nick Suzuki leads the Canadiens in assists (28) and points (41).