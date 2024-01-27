Game Preview: Penguins vs. Canadiens (01.27.24)

Gameday_H_0127_MTL_WEB
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Penguins will take on the Montreal Canadiens tonight in their second game in as many nights. Puck drop is 7:00 PM.

Doors open at 5:30 PM.

Tonight marks Lars Eller's 1,000th NHL game. Eller is the first Danish player in NHL history to accomplish this feat. His 1,000 games were accrued with five different teams throughout his 15-year career. The majority of those games came with Washington (488) and Montreal (435). Entering tonight's game, Eller has registered 171 goals and 214 assists for 385 points. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to the game for a pre-game ceremony on the ice.

This game is also Sports Matter Night, presented by The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation.

Team Records: PIT (21-17-6) MTL (20-21-7)

Montreal enters tonight's game in sixth place in the Atlantic Division with 47 points. They are 4-4-2 in their last ten games played, the most recent of which was a 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders. Nick Suzuki leads the Canadiens in assists (28) and points (41).

Related Links

Game Notes

Erik Karlsson has 38 points (10G-28A) in 47 career games versus the Canadiens. His 10 goals versus them are most among all active blueliners.

Jake Guentzel has 16 points (9G-7A) in 14 career games against Montreal. He has 12 points (7G-5A) in his last eight games versus them dating back to Mar. 2, 2019. 

Evgeni Malkin enters tonight’s game riding a four-game point streak (1G-3A). A point tonight would establish a new season-long point streak (also four games from Oct. 13-21 (4G-4A)).

Jake Guentzel has points in 17 of 22 home games this season, and leads the Penguins with 24 points at home (10G-14A).

Tristan Jarry is 4-1-1 with a 2.84 goals-against average, a .902 save percentage and one shutout in seven career games against the Canadiens.

Evgeni Malkin Bobblehead Giveaway

malkin-bobblehead-16-9

The FIRST 10,000 FANS in attendance will receive an Evgeni Malkin bobblehead, presented by The Pavement Group.

Sports Matter

po-joseph-sports-matter-16-9

The Penguins will auction off green ‘Sports Matter’ Penguins jerseys in support of The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation’s Sports Matter Program.

The jerseys up for auction feature current Pittsburgh Penguins and other athletes, including current and former MLB players David Ortiz, Andrew McCutchen, David Bednar and Neil Walker. The jerseys, as well as other memorabilia and experiences, will be available for auction for one week beginning on Jan. 27 at 5:30 PM at http://sportsmatter.givesmart.com/ with all proceeds going to The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter Program. 

Additionally, The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation will present a $25,000 grant to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League Girls Division Hockey program, giving high school girls the opportunity to represent their school on the ice competing against other girls. The PIHL Girls Division began in April 2022.  Prior to 2022, interested girls had to play in the boys’ varsity and junior varsity divisions with full body checking rules. Now, these players have a division and a community of their own to compete in.  The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation is supporting by providing an additional $15,000 grant to support the division.

Other Sports Matter initiatives on Saturday include:

Penguins coaches and front office staff will wear special green lace pins.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Sports Matter-themed cheer card.

Sports Matter and Penguins Foundation cheer cards with personal stories will line the players’ walkway, enabling players to read why sports are important to Penguins fans on their way to the ice.

The Orr's Jewelers Ice Crew will use green shovels.

The DICK’S Sporting Goods Wall of Champions Hallway, located behind the Captain Morgan Club on the FedEx Level, will have Sports Matter themed activities for fans to enjoy.

A DICK’S Sporting Goods Jr. Starter from Pittsburgh ICE, last year’s Sports Matter grant recipient.

The Penguins and The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation continue to support youth hockey initiatives through their partnering programs such as the Willie O’Ree Academy, DICK’S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Penguins Elite and the Little Penguins Learn to Play program.

For more information or to donate, please go to www.sportsmatter.org.

Penguins in Attendance

penguins-national-aviary-16-9

As part of the Penguins Pledge, and in partnership with the National Aviary, Aviary experts and some of their live penguin ambassadors will visit PPG Paints Arena for tonight's game. A permanent display on the FedEx Level of PPG Paints Arena will be home to the visiting penguins and also feature footage of the National Aviary’s Penguin Point habitat for the games when the birds aren't at the arena. The National Aviary is a global leader in the conservation efforts to save endangered African Penguins from extinction. More info can be found here.

Future dates that the penguins will be present:

  • Sunday, February 18 vs. Los Angeles at 6:00 PM
  • Thursday, March 7 vs. Washington at 7:00 PM
  • Saturday, April 6 vs. Tampa Bay at 1:00 PM

Home Game Triggers

0124_HOME_trigger

News Feed

Malkin's Confidence-Boosting Goal Helps Penguins Get a Point

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Panthers (01.26.24)

Penguins Acquire Forward Maxim Cajkovic from the Minnesota Wild in Exchange for Will Butcher

Night of Assists Soars to New Heights with 'Hometowns and Hangouts' Theme

Penguins Regrouping During Final Stretch Before Break

Penguins to Auction Off Green Jerseys on Saturday to Support The DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Foundation Sports Matter Program

Tough Loss in Arizona Has Frustrating Finish

Game Preview: Penguins at Coyotes (01.22.24)

Pirates' Jack Wilson and Son Jake Pay It Forward to Sidney Crosby

Golden Knights Produce Third-Period Comeback against Pittsburgh

Game Preview: Penguins at Golden Knights (01.20.24)

Pittsburgh’s Goalies Share the Net and Friendship

Colin White Has Pittsburgh Roots

'Success Breeds Success' for Drew O'Connor

Penguins Play Complete Game to Shut Out Seattle

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Kraken (01.15.24)

Penguins Focused on Consistency at Halfway Point

Jarry's Terrific Play Helps Penguins Get a Point in Carolina