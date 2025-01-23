Dubas Pleased with Penguins' Road Response Thus Far

The Penguins have started their seven-game road trip off strong, winning two of three games thus far, most recently against a challenging opponent in the Kings.

“I was very happy for the guys,” Kyle Dubas said in the latest edition of the GM Show. “They seem to have a great attitude and atmosphere about the locker room throughout the whole day heading into the game, and get paid with a win last night. So, got to enjoy the day off (Tuesday), then practice (today) and the Ducks on Thursday night.”

The Penguins entered this swing coming off a five-game homestand where they finished 1-3-1. The results were especially disappointing because of how other teams in the Wild Card playoff race have started to build some separation.

“Like everything in life and sports, it's how do you respond when things don't go well in that time where we didn't play well at home?” Dubas said. “If we're going to claw our way back into it again, you need to do so on this trip, because suddenly you get to the end and you've only got a few games, and then you're on a two-week break, then suddenly you're into March, and it's decision-making time.”

Dubas said the way Pittsburgh’s management group operates is by the totality of it all, and that they wouldn’t make decisions based off of one game or one trip. Decisions are made with the ultimate goal in mind, which is to return Pittsburgh into being a contender as soon as possible by adding younger NHL players, prospects, and future capital/draft picks into the mix.

“My view of it is that we should be able to accomplish that and still be able to maintain our spot in the playoff race and push for it,” Dubas said, adding that he gets why that belief isn’t always met with the most understanding, because people want it to be binary.

“Are you in contention now, or are you rebuilding now? The in between is where I think it tends to get a little bit ambiguous, and I think we kind of like it that way as well, because it keeps our cards closer to our chest.”

Dubas went on to say the two teams Pittsburgh just played in sequence – Washington and Los Angeles – provide a good example of how to accomplish that goal.

“We're going to go about it in our own specific way,” Dubas said. “We're not trying to mimic or imitate anybody. But I think when you look at it, those two teams do give us a pretty good view of how we can go about it.”

Getzoff did offer Dubas the opportunity to address any of the rumors that are currently swirling in the hockey world about the direction of the Penguins. Here is his full response:

“I think as the year goes on, there's always a lot of conversation. I think every team in the league knows what we're trying to achieve. As our actions have shown from last March on, we're trying to bring in younger NHL players, we're trying to bring in prospects, and we're trying to bring in draft picks, with the goal being to quickly develop those assets into people that can help the core group of the team here win one more time and then set the team up for the long-range future. That's the goal, and that's our ambition, and that's what we're going to continue to continue to do, and we're not going to stray from that. But to say that it's a fire sale, and we're willing to retain money on very long-term deals – you know, I understand how that stuff starts to get out and take on a life of its own, but it's not accurate. So, we've had lots of conversations. But, are we telling teams that everything must go? No, we're not.”

When it comes to younger NHL players and prospects, the Penguins are in a good spot at the goaltending position, starting with Joel Blomqvist. The 23-year-old goaltender, in his second pro season in North America, is currently in Pittsburgh alongside Alex Nedeljkovic. With an injury to Filip Larsson, another younger goalie with some promise, Sergei Murashov got the callup to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The 20-year-old has posted a 15-3-1 record with Wheeling. That record featured a 13-game win streak that lasted from Nov. 6 until it was broken in overtime on Jan. 8. It was the longest winning streak by a goalie in Nailers history, and the longest winning streak by a rookie in ECHL history.

“We need to build that (depth) out at every position. That's what we work on every single day here in our role,” Dubas said. “The coaches and the players are focused on the day to day and getting the team ready to win on Thursday night in Anaheim. Our focus is on trying to make sure the environment is well around that. But in the long run, are we evaluating players well, are we acquiring the right guys in the draft, free agency, trade – and are we developing these players to the best of their potential.”