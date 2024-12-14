A Dog on a Bone on the Puck

Throughout Blake Lizotte’s hockey career, he has always prided himself on being someone who can drag his teammates into the fight with his tenacity, passion, and energy. He has brought all of that and more to the lineup in his first season with the Penguins after signing a two-year deal in free agency.

“Not really being a highly sought-after prospect, it's always been a part of my game to play with intensity and play rough and kind of give everything you have to win a battle… and eventually, hopefully, win the game,” said the undrafted forward, who’s listed at 5-foot-9.

After Thursday’s 9-2 victory in Montreal, the Penguins have now won six of their last eight games. Lizotte has played a big part in that, as the start of this stretch coincided with his return to the lineup following his recovery from a second concussion.

Lizotte was sidelined for the first 11 games of the regular season due to the first concussion he sustained in the Kraft Hockeyville preseason game, after getting struck with a puck while sitting on the bench. After returning, Lizotte played seven games before taking another puck to the face, this one in a game against Detroit on Nov. 13.

“He’s had some brutal bounces,” teammate Cody Glass said. “Great to see him back out there scoring. Couldn't happen to a better guy.”

Lizotte – who turned 27 on Friday (Dec. 13) – has three goals over his last six games and had a four-game point streak from Nov. 30-Dec. 7, the longest of his career.

“I think it's just that I missed so much time, and you watch the guys play, and it just makes you want to be out there,” Lizotte said. “For me, it's just having fun. I wanted to be out there for the six to seven weeks that I was out. Just playing with passion and joy has been part of the success so far.”

On the season, Lizotte has racked up six goals and 10 points in just 15 games, an impressive pace. It’s been remarkable to see, especially considering that the Los Angeles Kings was the only NHL club Lizotte had known before coming to Pittsburgh. He’s done a tremendous job fitting in with his new team and finding ways to overcome his injuries.

“It's obviously a great confidence builder. It's kind of a season that was off to a weird start for me,” Lizotte said. “I'm thankful that I was able to score a few early to kind of gain that confidence and that in-game feel. So, it's been a nice return so far.”