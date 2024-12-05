4 Nations Face-Off: Penguins React to Rosters

In fact, it’s been almost a decade since Crosby competed on a stage like this, the last occasion being the World Cup of Hockey in 2016. Erik Karlsson was part of Team Sweden for that event, and will be representing his country again at 4 Nations.

The tournament is taking place at Montreal’s Bell Centre and Boston’s TD Garden from Feb. 12-20 of next year before the NHL returns to the Olympics in 2026 for the first time since 2014.

“I think everyone's excited for it. We don't really know what to expect,” Karlsson said. “So, it's not very often that you end up in a situation that we're in with the experience that we have to do something new.

“I think we're fairly deep in on every position, as are the three other nations. Hopefully it clicks right away, and we go from there. But it’s great. A lot of close personal friends, a lot of good hockey players. It's fun. It's been a long time coming since we had a full pool to pick from.”

His countryman Rickard Rakell was snubbed from Sweden’s roster, a bit of a surprise considering the season he’s having. The forward, a five-time 20-goal scorer, ranks fourth among all Swedish NHL players with 10 goals. Kyle Dubas, Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM, feels that defenseman Marcus Pettersson could have been in the mix as well.

“We can sit and argue that both should be on over some of the guys, especially in Raks’ case, the way he's played this year,” Dubas said in the latest edition of the GM Show. “How does he respond? Like, he knew on Sunday he wasn't on. He has a great moment for us (in the 5-4 win over Florida), a big shot block and punt out of the zone to Sid who then hits, ironically, Marcus to score. Do they use (the disappointment) to propel themselves forward? So, those are things we'll watch for.”