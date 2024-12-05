4 Nations Face-Off: Penguins React to Rosters

At last night’s U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Pittsburgh, a lot of talk swirled around Team USA’s incredible talent pool for the 4 Nations Faceoff, as the full rosters for all four countries got released yesterday.
Mike Sullivan will be behind the bench for the United States as head coach, deploying a group anchored by arguably the NHL’s best goaltender in Connor Hellebuyck; two young Norris Trophy winners in Quinn Hughes and Adam Fox on the blue line; and an intimidating mix of game-breaking players up top.
“It might be one of the deepest group of players that that the U.S. has ever had. I think that's a tribute to the development of the sport of hockey in the United States,” Sullivan said. “It will be a talented group that I think can compete against any team in any environment with their speed, their skill, their size... there's abrasiveness, there's defensive conscience, there's dynamically offensive players.
“But as I've said all along, every team is going to have talent. Talent alone isn't going to win the tournament, we don't think. I think our challenge is to become a team. I'm incredibly honored to be the coach of this team, and am so looking forward to the opportunity to compete with these guys.”