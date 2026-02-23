What’s Brewing: Panthers back in action; Group ticket packages

FORT LAUDERDALE – The final push starts now.

Owning a 29-25-3 record, the Florida Panthers (61 points) sit eight points behind the Boston Bruins (69 points) for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

With just 25 games left, every game counts.

“We're in a way tighter race than we were last year at this time,” head coach Paul Maurice said following the team’s practice at Baptist Health IcePlex on Saturday.

Coming out of break, the Panthers will have a chance to make up ground.

Hosting two divisional opponents, both of which are also jockeying for position in the playoff race, the Panthers will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at Amerant Bank Arena before hosting the Buffalo Sabres 24 hours later on Friday.

To see what’s going on around the Territory this week and beyond, continue below.

THE GAMES

Thursday, Feb. 26: vs. Toronto Maple Leafs – 7 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

Radio: 560 WQAM-AM

Tickets: Click Here

Friday, Feb. 27: vs. Buffalo Sabres – 7 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM

Tickets: Click Here

BRINGING HOME HARDWARE

Seven Panthers flew home with a little extra weight in their suitcase from the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

With t 2-1 win over Canada on Sunday, Matthew Tkachuk and the United States took home the gold medal, while Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand and Sam Reinhart earned the silver with Canada.

“That was really cool, especially being here with everyone watching the game,” Mackie Samoskevich said of watching the gold medal game ahead of the team’s practice on Sunday. “Rooting on the boys over there, it was a lot of fun for sure.”

Beating Slovakia 6-1 on Saturday, Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen,and Niko Mikkola finished with a bronze medal for Finland.

Off the ice, President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito and Head Equipment Manager Teddy Richards served on USA’s staff, and Assistant Coach Tuomo Ruutu worked on Finland’s coaching staff.

INJURY UPDATES

The Panthers could be getting some players back in the lineup as they make a push for the playoffs.

During Saturday’s practice, defenseman Dmitry Kulikov and forwards Jonah Gadjovich and Tomas Nosek skated with the main group in yellow non-contact jerseys.

“It’s good to see them progressing in their rehab,” said Evan Rodrigues. “It’s getting two big parts of our team back. Hopefully we’ll see them in some game action in the near future.”

A big part of the Panthers penalty kill and fourth line during the Stanley Cup run, Nosek has yet to take the ice this season after sustaining a lower-body injury in the offseason.

Both sustaining upper-body injuries in the first month of the season, Kulikov recorded 13 points (4G, 9A) and a +12 plus/minus rating last season, while Gadjovich notched three points (3A), 30 hits and a +2 plus-minus rating prior to his injury this season.

