Territory Talk: Gold Medal Game Reaction (Ep. 388)

The Red, White and Blue is back on top.

Thanks to a clutch goal from Jack Huges in overtime, the United States bested rival Canada 2-1 in an epic gold medal game at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Sunday.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive recap the thrilling battle for gold, Matthew Tkachuk’s ever-growing trophy case and much more.

Highlights include: