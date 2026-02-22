Territory Talk: Gold Medal Game Reaction (Ep. 388)

USA wins first gold at Winter Olympics since 1980

TT 388 16x9
By Doug Plagens & Jameson Olive

The Red, White and Blue is back on top.

Thanks to a clutch goal from Jack Huges in overtime, the United States bested rival Canada 2-1 in an epic gold medal game at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Sunday.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive recap the thrilling battle for gold, Matthew Tkachuk’s ever-growing trophy case and much more.

Highlights include:

  • The gold medal game delivered. (0:30)
  • Hellebuyck saves the day, a 5-on-3 PK and more. (7:00)
  • Hughes plays the role of hero. (15:30)
  • Tkachuk’s growing legacy as a winner. (24:00)
  • Why stars must “win the big game” at some point. (30:00)
  • United States vs. Canada will continue to be must-see TV. (40:00)

Fans can also listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

