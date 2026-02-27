RECAP: Panthers 5, Maple Leafs 1

SUNRISE, Fla. – Welcome back.

Returning from the break with a bang, the Florida Panthers raced out to an early lead and didn’t look back in a 5-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday.

With the win, the Panthers improved to 30-25-3.

“I thought we started well, which we really wanted to do,” said forward Brad Marchand, who had two goals in the win. “The points are what matter right now. We did some good things tonight. I thought we played really well for having a few weeks off as a group.”

Fresh off helping Canada win silver at the Winter Olympics, Marchand quickly broke the ice for the Panthers when he beat Joseph Woll to make it 1-0 at 3:18 of the first period.

On the power play, Florida doubled its lead when Carter Verhaeghe took a pass from Evan Rodrigues and ripped a shot over Woll’s glove from the right circle to make it 2-0 at 5:13.

In a giving mood, Anton Lundell notched an assist on both goals.

Striking on the other side of special teams, the Panthers tacked on another goal when Rodrigues forced a turnover in the neutral zone, skated in all alone on Woll, and then beat the Maple Leafs goaltender with a nifty left-to-right deke to make it 3-0 at 16:40.