RECAP: Sabres 3, Panthers 2

SUNRISE, Fla. – Looking sharp on the second half of a back-to-back, the Florida Panthers came up just short in a 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday.

With the loss, the Panthers now sit at 30-26-3.

“Not cheating on effort,” head coach Paul Maurice said of his team's performance. “We’re doing the best we can.”

After some frantic back-and-forth action, the Sabres broke the ice late in the first period when Alex Tuch picked a corner from the slot on the power play to make it 1-0 at 17:48.

With 20 minutes in the books, each team had already racked up 10 scoring chances.

Just a few hours after announcing that forward Cole Schwindt will be out long-term with a lower-body injury, the Panthers, who’ve been at the mercy of the injury bug all season, lost another key player in the second period when defenseman Uvis Balinskis left the game.

“We’ll get him looked at tomorrow,” Maurice said. “We don’t know the extent of it yet.”

Earning a trip to the power play after a stretch of up-tempo play, the Panthers cashed in and evened the score when Matthew Tkachuk roofed a shot over Alex Lyon’s blocker from the left side of the net to make it 1-1 at 13:51.