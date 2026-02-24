‘Emotional whirlwind’: Vilmanis reflects on first Winter Olympics

FORT LAUDERDALE – It’s been quite the ride for Panthers rookie Sandis Vilmanis.

On Jan. 10, the 2022 fifth-round pick made his NHL debut against the Ottawa Senators.

A month later, he was with Latvia at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Finally catching his breath, the 22-year-old forward had a moment to reflect on Tuesday.

“It's been a lot of emotions,” Vilmanis said following his first practice from back from Italy at Baptist Health IcePlex on Tuesday. “Emotional whirlwind. It was a quick turnaround from going from Charlotte [in the AHL] to here and then to the Olympics. It's just been an amazing month for me. The experience that I have right now is crazy and unbelievable.”

Not alone in his travels, Vilmanis was joined by his family at the Winter Olympics.

“Great time spent with them,” the Riga, Latvia native said. “It was an awesome time.”

Not just taking in the games, the Vilmanis family got a tour from their Olympian.

“If I had free time, I went to my family and just had a lunch or dinner with them, conversations and some pictures,” said Vilmanis. “I actually had a chance to tour the village for them, too, so that was awesome.”

A young piece of the future for a growing hockey nation, Vilmanis recorded two shots on goal over 18:10 of ice time in a 4-3 win over Germany during the preliminary round in Italy.

Even though the nation didn’t medal, it was a noticeable step forward for Latvia.

“Really big competition and really good players against us,” Vilmanis said.

Watching over him at the Winter Olympics, Vilmanis said he continues to learn from his Panthers teammate, defenseman Uvis Balinskis, who was one of Latvia’s top skaters.

Earlier this season, they became the NHL’s first Latvian-born players to team up for a goal.

“He's been like a big brother to me right now since I got called up,” Vilmanis said of Balinskis, who’s in his third season with the Panthers. “Really big thanks to him.”

Getting more comfortable and gaining confidence, Vilmanis’ experiences as of late are only going to help him and the Panthers, as the team looks to push for a playoff spot over the final 25 games of the regular season.

With four points (2G, 2A) and 28 hits in 14 games this season – as well as a taste of international best-on-best – there's a lot of reasons to be excited about the rising Panther.

“He gets out on the ice today, and he's sharp,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Vilmanis being back at practice. “There's no three-week lag in terms of getting back up to pace. What a great experience for him. Start in the American Hockey League, come in and be impactful in the National League and then get to go to an Olympics where he performed, I thought, very, very well. Great learning curve for him, so we're excited about Sandis and where he can get to.”

Looking to carry his play into the final stretch of the regular season, Vilmanis and the Panthers will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

