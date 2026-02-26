‘It’s something you only dream of’: Finnish Panthers talk Winter Olympics

FORT LAUDERDALE – A couple of weeks created a lifetime of memories.

With a convincing 6-1 win over Slovakia on Feb. 21, Florida Panthers forwards Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen and defenseman Niko Mikkola helped Finland take home the bronze medal at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

A strong showing from the Finnish-born Panthers, Lundell (1G, 1A), Luostarinen (4A) and Mikkola (3A) combined for nine points during the international best-on-best tournament.

Coming up with a key assist in a major moment, Lundell set up Colorado Avalanche forward Arturri Lehkonen on the overtime goal in the quarterfinal against Switzerland.

With a +9 plus/minus rating, Mikkola finished tied for the team-lead on Finland.

In their first skate back with the Panthers at Baptist Health IcePlex, the three Finns spoke with the media on their experience in Milan ahead of Thursday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

QUESTION: How was your Olympic experience?

LUNDELL: It was awesome. It’s such a unique opportunity to be able to be a part of something as special as the Olympics and being able to wear your jersey and play for your country. It’s something you only dream of, and it was a pretty unreal feeling to be there in the Olympic village and kind of feel the hype in the city as well.

LUOSTARINEN: It was a really, really cool experience. Overall, just staying in the village, staying close to the team and obviously coming back with the medal is good.

MIKKOLA: It was good. It’s always fun to play with fellow Finns to wear the Finnish jersey. It was great. It was the first one for me also, so didn’t know exactly what to expect. It’s a long tournament; fast paced games and pretty good result. Kind of mixed feelings about the bronze because we were so close to the final, but I bet it’s going to feel good sometime down the way.

QUESTION: How was it playing against your Canadian teammates (Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand and Sam Reinhart)?

LUNDELL: I’m sure there will be some jokes flying around. We already had some jokes, us playing against Canada, and we were going against each other. We’re just laughing about small stuff like that, but I’m sure everybody is happy to be back. It’s a different kind of tournament, but it’s time to turn the page and be here now.

LUOSTARINEN: Probably is more fun to come off of the win, but it was pretty close. All the games were really tight, so not exactly what we wanted, but just coming back with the metal, looking back to this it’s going to be really good memories and still a really big achievement.

MIKKOLA: We are boys again. It was fun to set up and talk about the games. It’s always a little bit different to play against your own teammates, but we all play hockey and it’s a game inside a game. A couple good conversations today on the game and we were back.

QUESTON: What was the experience like outside of the hockey games?

LUNDELL: From the moment we came to grab our bags until we dropped them off here, it was special. It’s something I’m for sure going to look back for a long time.

LUOSTARINEN: It was cool to see the village and all the other athletes there. Also, just to explore Milan a little bit. It was my first time there – good restaurants and just a historic city, nice older buildings and stuff like that. It’s cool.

MIKKOLA: Mostly it was hockey. Focusing on your games and practice. The days go by quick and didn’t really have too much time to see any other sports, but otherwise it was good. I loved the Italian food. It’s a beautiful city and it was fun to go out and have good food.