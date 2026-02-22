Florida Panthers Forward Matthew Tkachuk Wins Gold Medal for the United States at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

SUNRISE, Fla.– With their 2-1 overtime win over Canada today at Santagiulia Arena in Milan, Italy, Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk earned a gold medal for the United States of America at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito and Head Equipment Manager Teddy Richards served on USA’s staff.

Tkachuk becomes the first player in franchise history to win a gold medal at the Olympics while playing for the Florida Panthers. He ranked second on USA with six assists (0-6-6), behind only Quinn Hughes (1-7-8). His six helpers also ranked fourth among all skaters in the tournament.

Panthers forwards Sam Bennett (0-1-1), Brad Marchand (0-1-1) and Sam Reinhart (1-1-2) earned silver medals playing for Canada. Reinhart scored to start Canada’s comeback against Finland in the semifinal.

Panthers forwards Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen and defenseman Niko Mikkola earned bronze medals playing for their home nation Finland, with Panthers Assistant Coach Tuomo Ruutu serving on Finland’s coaching staff. Florida’s seven medalists are the most at one Olympic Games in franchise history, surpassing the previous high of five at the 2002 Olympic Winter Games in Salt Lake City.

The Panthers had a league-leading 10 players and five staff representing their nations at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Players

Uvis Balinskis (Latvia)

Sandis Vilmanis (Latvia)

Anton Lundell (Finland)

Eetu Luostarinen (Finland)

Niko Mikkola (Finland)

Sam Reinhart (Canada)

Brad Marchand (Canada)

Sam Bennett (Canada)

Gustav Forsling (Sweden)

Matthew Tkachuk (USA)

Staff

Bill Zito (Assistant General Manager – USA)

Teddy Richards (Equipment Manager – USA)

Tuomo Ruutu (Assistant Coach – Finland)

Myles Fee (Video Coach – Sweden)

Jamie Kompon (Assistant Coach – Germany)

The Florida Panthers return to action on Thursday, Feb. 26 facing off against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Amerant Bank Arena at 7 p.m. ET on Scripps Sports and Panthers Plus.