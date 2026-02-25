‘They’re some of my heroes’: Barkov makes large donation to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Everyone knows how generous Aleksander Barkov is on the ice.

An elite playmaker, the Florida Panthers captain stands as the franchise’s all-time leader in both assists in the regular season (496) and assists in the playoffs (56).

But it was a different type of assist that made headlines on Tuesday.

Continuing his incredible philanthropic work in South Florida, Barkov made a “significant seven-figure” gift to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in addition to his usual yearly donation.

“This is more than a dream for me, to be able to be some part of this great, great place,” Barkov said of his generous display. “Obviously, the years that I’ve been here, working with Joe DiMaggio has been amazing. This is the next step that I could’ve never even dreamed about. I’m very honored and just very thankful and very happy right now.”

Barkov’s relationship with Joe DiMaggio’s dates back to 2019.

After scoring a hat trick against the Montreal Canadiens, the former second-overall pick was awarded $1,000 through an NHL sponsorship to donate to any charity of his choice.

Based on a recommendation from his agent, Todd Diamond, he picked Joe DiMaggio’s.

“As I learned about this amazing place, I decided I wanted to be part of it,” Barkov said.