Black Excellence: Public Service & Education

The Florida Panthers celebrate the fifth season of their ‘Celebration of Black Excellence’ Series presented by Amazon which recognizes South Florida community members going above and beyond.

From Black executives, owners to educators, producers and healthcare workers, the ‘Celebration of Black Excellence’ series recognizes individuals that were nominated by colleagues, friends, family and more for serving the South Florida community.

The Panthers will host their annual Black History Night presented by Amazon on Friday, Feb. 27 when they host the Buffalo Sabres at Amerant Bank Arena at 7 p.m. (ET). All Black Excellence honorees will be invited to be recognized and highlighted that night.

So far, the Panthers have highlighted standouts in business and nonprofit.

For the final week, the Panthers are proud to highlight honorees in public service and education.