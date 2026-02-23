Black Excellence: Public Service & Education

The Florida Panthers celebrate the fifth season of their ‘Celebration of Black Excellence’ Series presented by Amazon which recognizes South Florida community members going above and beyond.

From Black executives, owners to educators, producers and healthcare workers, the ‘Celebration of Black Excellence’ series recognizes individuals that were nominated by colleagues, friends, family and more for serving the South Florida community.

The Panthers will host their annual Black History Night presented by Amazon on Friday, Feb. 27 when they host the Buffalo Sabres at Amerant Bank Arena at 7 p.m. (ET). All Black Excellence honorees will be invited to be recognized and highlighted that night.

So far, the Panthers have highlighted standouts in business and nonprofit.

For the final week, the Panthers are proud to highlight honorees in public service and education.

BlackExcellence_Wk3_Rose

Assistant Teaching Professor - Florida International University

Dr. Courtney E. Rose is an Assistant Teaching Professor and Program Director of the Educational Leadership Ed.D. program in the Education Policy Studies Department at Florida International University in Miami, FL. As a former K-12 educator who taught in both public and private settings, Dr. Rose’s interests include the development and implementation of innovative approaches to social justice-oriented critical and culturally relevant instructional practices and curricular designs. Her student-driven approach to teacher education and development aims to provide teachers with new tools and understandings on how to weave students’ and educators’ authentic identities into curriculum and instruction to create more collaborative and affirming learning environments and academic content and facilitate discussions rooted in issues of diversity and social justice. Adopting a culturally relevant/responsive framework, Dr. Rose views curricular designs and instructional practices as powerful tools through which to construct, legitimate and impose messages about what is appropriate, intelligent, and valuable and impacting students' views. Given this, her approach to teacher education/professional development aims to help educators and administrators develop or enhance their practices to bridge cultural, academic and social identities and co-create more meaningful learning experiences with and for the increasingly racially, culturally, socially, linguistically diverse students and families of today's schools, which is the focus of her first book, Woven Together released in December of 2023.

BlackExcellence_Wk3_Noel

Professor - Florida International University

Jefferson Noël serves as a professor at Florida International University and equips students with tools for leadership and critical thinking while inspiring them to engage deeply with their communities. He is the founder of Barbershop Speaks, created in 2016, an innovative program transforming barbershops and beauty salons into hubs for civic dialogue, literacy, and empowerment—now active in multiple U.S. cities. A TEDx speaker, four-time author, and frequent guest in major media with appearances on MSNBC, NPR, NBC News Now, and other national outlets, Jefferson uses his platform to amplify voices and spark meaningful conversations that drive change. With twelve years of experience as a speaker, he engages audiences across the nation and has delivered impactful presentations internationally as well. Jefferson amplifies voices that often go unheard, creating opportunities for the next generation to thrive through education and dialogue. His work bridges culture, literacy, and leadership development, making him a powerful force for positive change across South Florida. Through education, media, and grassroots initiatives, Jefferson exemplifies how passion and purpose create lasting impact.

BlackExcellence_Wk3_RobinsonBirt

Executive Director, Programs - University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Kennedy Robinson-Birt serves as the Executive Director of Programs for the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. Kennedy B. Robinson-Birt is a nationally recognized belonging and inclusive excellence strategist with over a decade of experience advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in higher education and the broader community. As Director of Multicultural Student Affairs for six transformative years, Kennedy led campus-wide belonging efforts, trained more than 8,000 students, staff, and faculty in inclusive leadership and organizational change, and advised over 30 student organizations through moments of challenge, celebration, and growth. Additionally, as a Facilitator for the Aspen Institute Youth Leadership Fellowship in Miami, Kennedy supports young leaders in cultivating purpose-driven, community-centered leadership. Renowned for her visionary programming and transformative leadership, Kennedy has developed five nationally and regionally award-winning initiatives centered on healing, identity development, and social impact. Each year, she managed more than 150 inclusion-focused programs, balancing large-scale institutional efforts with intimate, identity-affirming spaces that fostered connection and community. Her outstanding contributions have earned her numerous accolades, including the 2023 NAACP Chairman of the Year Award, Advisor of the Year, Outstanding New Staff Member of the Year, Valdosta State University Alumni of the Year, and recognition in Legacy Miami Magazine’s 40 Under 40: Black Leaders of Today and Tomorrow.

BlackExcellence_Wk3_WellsPalmer

Statewide Executive Director & Vice President - Teach For America Florida Regions

LaKeisha Wells-Palmer is the Statewide Executive Director and Vice President for Teach For America Florida, leading efforts to expand educational talent across Miami-Dade, Jacksonville, and Central Florida. With over 25 years in education, she has transformed schools, strengthened teacher pipelines, and built cross-sector partnerships that open pathways of opportunity for students. A recognized leader nationally, LaKeisha coaches' executive directors across Teach For America and advises on strategies that drive impact. She is an invitation-only member of the International Women’s Forum Florida, joining preeminent women leaders committed to advancing educational outcomes and leadership. Her service extends to boards like the Miami-Dade Beacon Council and Read USA, reflecting her dedication to economic mobility and literacy access. Originally from Sumter, South Carolina, LaKeisha began her career as a math teacher and later led one of D.C.’s most celebrated school turnarounds, featured in Waiting for Superman. She holds advanced degrees in Educational Leadership and Strategic Nonprofit Leadership from East Carolina University and Harvard Business School. A proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, LaKeisha lives in Miami-Dade with her husband and three sons, driven by a lifelong commitment to faith, family, and community. Through her unwavering dedication and remarkable achievements, LaKeisha exemplifies a lifelong legacy of excellence and service to her profession and community.

BlackExcellence_Wk3_Jean

Assistant County Administrator - Broward Municipal Services

Laurette Jean joined County Administration in November 2023 as Assistant to the County Administrator. In July 2025, she was named Assistant County Administrator. Ms. Jean has more than 15 years of public administration experience working in state, county, and municipal-level governments. She also serves as the Broward Municipal Services District (BMSD) Administrator where she oversees municipal-level operations while advancing initiatives that directly support community stability, service equity, and neighborhood investment. Ms. Jean began her career with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) as a Government Analyst analyzing complex criminal cases and managing large regional grant programs. Following her career with FDLE, Laurette joined Broward County's Office of Management and Budget. She played a vital role in the planning, coordinating, and executing the County's then $5 billion dollar budget. She also led the County's internal consulting services program which provided various services to County departments such as fee studies and lean process improvement projects. Before returning to the County, Ms. Jean was the Director of Budget and Performance Management with the City of Hollywood overseeing a $779 million budget. A few of her most notable contributions include leading the City's first structurally balanced budget in over a decade, assisting with the restoration of pension benefits to affected employees, and establishing the City's Performance and Accountability Program. As BMSD Administrator, Ms. Jean works closely with municipal partners, community stakeholders, and County leadership to ensure the delivery of essential municipal services to Broward County’s unincorporated communities. Her work emphasizes fiscal stewardship, efficient and accessible service delivery, and community-centered solutions that address infrastructure needs, improve quality of life, and create long-term sustainability in the community.

BlackExcellence_Wk3_Elus

Chief Impact & Engagement Officer, Florida District, - Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Leslie Elus serves as the Chief Engagement Officer for the Florida District of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Professionally, Elus is employed as a Clinical Research Associate and is a certified Paramedic. His dual expertise in science and service allows him to bridge the worlds of clinical research, education, and community health with a focus on equity and representation. Locally, he serves on several nonprofit advisory boards across South Florida, including the American Cancer Society and March of Dimes, where he champions outreach initiatives that directly benefit BIPOC populations. Coupling his professional knowledge with his dedication to Alpha, Elus led the Iota Pi Lambda and Eta Delta Chapters in a groundbreaking collaboration to innovate the fraternity’s Project Alpha National Program. Through evidence-based practices and strategic partnerships with subject matter experts, he developed the Project Alpha Virtual Series for youth and young adults, launched through the fraternity’s AIDS Healthcare Foundation Pilot Program. This initiative earned the Iota Pi Lambda Chapter the National Project Alpha Award at the 96th General Convention — a testament to the transformative model Elus designed and implemented. His innovative framework later served as the foundation for revamping the fraternity’s national Project Alpha curriculum, influencing programming across Alpha Phi Alpha chapters nationwide. Recognizing his leadership and vision, Southern Region Vice President Bro. Cecil E. Howard appointed Bro. Elus as Alpha South’s first Director of Community Engagement and Strategic Partnerships. In this pioneering role, Elus redefined what civic engagement means within the fraternity, restructuring convention programming and aligning Alpha South’s community impact strategy with modern needs. Since assuming this position in 2021, he has raised over $1,000,000 in monetary, service, and in-kind contributions to support Alpha South and its constituent districts and chapters — a monumental achievement that speaks to his ability to connect, collaborate, and deliver measurable results. Elus’s vision has led to the creation of several signature community initiatives that have become staples within Alpha South: the F.O.C.U.S. HBCU Fair, the Graduate School and Career Resource Fair, and the Heart of Gold Blood Drive. These programs have reimagined the fraternity’s civic engagement strategy by establishing a calendar of free, community-centered activities that run alongside Alpha South conventions. Through his steadfast leadership, Elus has positively impacted the lives of thousands across the Southern Region. His influence has extended employment opportunities, professional development, humanitarian relief, and educational access to brothers and chapters throughout Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and the Carolinas. His work reflects a rare combination of intellect, humility, and heart — the qualities that define not only a great Alpha man, but a great humanitarian. He is a loving husband to his wife and father to his 11-year-old son.

BlackExcellence_Wk3_Colbourne

Vice Mayor - Miramar

Vice Mayor Yvette Colbourne was first elected as Miramar Commissioner in 2013. Her greatest efforts have been anchored in the quality of life, promoting diversity and advocating for the overall well-being of the entire city ”One Miramar.” She served four times as Vice Mayor and currently represents the City of Miramar serving as Chairperson of the Broward County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO). She serves on the National League of Cities Hispanic Elected Local Official (HELO) Constituency Group and served as the 2024 President of the National League of Cities Women in Municipal Government (WIMG). Vice Mayor Colbourne has been a public servant for most of her adult life. Prior to elected office, she served 30 years as a Miami Dade County Administrator, President of her Homeowners Association, Vice Chair of the City of Miramar Economic Development Board, Member of the Civil Service Advisory Board, and Member of the Broward County Diversity Committee. Vice Mayor Colbourne earned a Master of Public Administration, and a bachelor’s in business administration from Nova Southeastern University. She is a graduate of the “Good Government Initiative” from the University of Miami’s Leaders of Excellence Program for Elected Officials. She has received numerous awards and recognition, including the: United States Congressional Record, a Recognition from Congresswoman Frederica Wilson; Jamaica USA Chamber of Commerce Excellence in Public Service in 2023; Hispanic Woman of Distinction in 2023, Panama Republic of Panama – Strengthening Sister Cities Relations award in 2023; United Negro College Fund, Champion of Education Award in 2022; Coalition of South Florida Muslim Association Community Service Award in 2020. Vice Mayor Colbourne’s leadership extends to supporting local businesses, championing youth initiatives, and promoting cultural heritage, ensuring the richness of Black history and contributions are celebrated year-round. Her ability to lead with compassion while driving impactful change makes her a powerful example of excellence in action. Vice Mayor Colbourne is a Jamaican descendant, born in Panama. She and her husband have lived in the City of Miramar for 32 years where they raised their 2 children.

