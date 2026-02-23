Black Excellence: Public Service & Education

Chief Impact & Engagement Officer, Florida District, - Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
Leslie Elus serves as the Chief Engagement Officer for the Florida District of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Professionally, Elus is employed as a Clinical Research Associate and is a certified Paramedic. His dual expertise in science and service allows him to bridge the worlds of clinical research, education, and community health with a focus on equity and representation. Locally, he serves on several nonprofit advisory boards across South Florida, including the American Cancer Society and March of Dimes, where he champions outreach initiatives that directly benefit BIPOC populations. Coupling his professional knowledge with his dedication to Alpha, Elus led the Iota Pi Lambda and Eta Delta Chapters in a groundbreaking collaboration to innovate the fraternity’s Project Alpha National Program. Through evidence-based practices and strategic partnerships with subject matter experts, he developed the Project Alpha Virtual Series for youth and young adults, launched through the fraternity’s AIDS Healthcare Foundation Pilot Program. This initiative earned the Iota Pi Lambda Chapter the National Project Alpha Award at the 96th General Convention — a testament to the transformative model Elus designed and implemented. His innovative framework later served as the foundation for revamping the fraternity’s national Project Alpha curriculum, influencing programming across Alpha Phi Alpha chapters nationwide. Recognizing his leadership and vision, Southern Region Vice President Bro. Cecil E. Howard appointed Bro. Elus as Alpha South’s first Director of Community Engagement and Strategic Partnerships. In this pioneering role, Elus redefined what civic engagement means within the fraternity, restructuring convention programming and aligning Alpha South’s community impact strategy with modern needs. Since assuming this position in 2021, he has raised over $1,000,000 in monetary, service, and in-kind contributions to support Alpha South and its constituent districts and chapters — a monumental achievement that speaks to his ability to connect, collaborate, and deliver measurable results. Elus’s vision has led to the creation of several signature community initiatives that have become staples within Alpha South: the F.O.C.U.S. HBCU Fair, the Graduate School and Career Resource Fair, and the Heart of Gold Blood Drive. These programs have reimagined the fraternity’s civic engagement strategy by establishing a calendar of free, community-centered activities that run alongside Alpha South conventions. Through his steadfast leadership, Elus has positively impacted the lives of thousands across the Southern Region. His influence has extended employment opportunities, professional development, humanitarian relief, and educational access to brothers and chapters throughout Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and the Carolinas. His work reflects a rare combination of intellect, humility, and heart — the qualities that define not only a great Alpha man, but a great humanitarian. He is a loving husband to his wife and father to his 11-year-old son.