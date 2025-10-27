What’s Brewing: Ducks, Stars come to town; Open practice Friday at IcePlex

FORT LAUDERDALE - Getting back in the rhythm.

Even dealing with a heavy amount of injuries, the Florida Panthers sit at 5-5-0.

As of Monday, that’s still good enough for third place in the Atlantic Division.

Looking to build off a back-to-form performance on Saturday, the Panthers handled the Vegas Golden Knights during an impressive 3-0 at Amerant Bank Arena, dishing out the Western Conference contender their first regulation loss of the season.

“We had some legs tonight,” said head coach Paul Maurice. “I felt that halfway through the game against Pittsburgh, things turned. We were dragging when we got off the road. Especially early in the year when you get stacked a bunch of games, it seems to cost you more. We were looking to get a little of that offensive flare back.”

With just two games this week, the Panthers will close out their homestand against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday and Dallas Stars on Saturday.

“They're very skilled and good power play,” defenseman Gustav Forsling said of the Ducks. So (we need to) stay out of the box and just like we did last game, (bring) that compete level we had.”

Continue reading below to see what the Panthers have going on during Halloween week.

THE GAMES

Tuesday, Oct. 28: Anaheim Ducks - 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

Radio: 560 WQAM-AM; Panthers GameDay App; NHL app

Tickets

Saturday, Nov. 1: Dallas Stars - 6 p.m. ET

TV: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM; Panthers GameDay App; NHL App

Tickets

OPEN PRACTICE

Catch the Cats on Halloween!

On Friday, the Panthers will host an open practice at 11 a.m. ET at Baptist Health IcePlex.

For more information, click HERE.

GREGOR DEBUT

There will be a new face in the Panthers lineup on Tuesday.

Per Maurice, forward Noah Gregor is expected to make his regular season debut with the team against the Ducks.

“He’s been here enough, I think I got a pretty good handle on his game just from practices,” said Maurice.

In 293 career games, Gregor has registered 70 points (36G, 34A) and 553 hits between the San Jose Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators.

BOBROVSKY EARNS 50TH CAREER SHUTOUT

The milestones continue for Sergei Bobrovsky.

On Saturday, the 37-year-old goaltender recorded his 50th career shutout in the 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Per NHL Stats, Bobrovsky became just the eighth goaltender born outside North America to reach 50 shutouts, joining an elite company of Dominik Hasek, Henrik Lundqvist, Pekka Rinne, Evgeni Nabokov, Jaroslav Halak, Tuukka Rask and Tomas Vokoun.

“It’s definitely lots of games,” Bobrovsky said of the achievement. “I thank God for the journey. I thank the players that I’ve played with and the coaches that I’ve been coached [by]. I’m excited about future. It’s all in the past, and I’m excited about next game.”