Florida Panthers Announce New & Enhanced Food and Beverage at Amerant Bank Arena for 2025-26 Season

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers and Amerant Bank Arena today announced several new and enhanced food & beverage options and locations to elevate the fan experience at Amerant Bank Arena for the 2025-26 season.

New this season, fans can now purchase from a $19.93 meal deal for select games during the 2025-26 regular season. This menu gives fans the opportunity to select two food items and one beverage for just $19.93 including: hot dog, pretzel, nachos, popcorn, water (Dasani), soda, Coors Light (16oz), Miller Light (16oz), Yuengling Flight or Lager (16oz). Participating games include:

Oct. 28 vs. Anaheim

Nov. 17 vs. Vancouver

Nov. 26 vs. Philadelphia

Dec. 4 vs. Nashville

Jan. 19 vs. San Jose

This meal deal menu will be available at all Coca Cola concession stands throughout Amerant Bank Arena. No other discounts can apply to this offer. Single game tickets for these games can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or FloridaPanthers.com/Single.

New concession items include BBQ Ribs with coleslaw, corn, beans and potato salad, BBQ Chicken with coleslaw, corn, beans and potato salad, Foot Long Dogs, Tornado Potato all in Section 119, Prime Rib Carved Sandwiches in Section 112, rotating smash burgers in the Champions Club (formerly Club Stoli) on Club Level and a new soft hand-rolled, hand-formed salted and cinnamon pretzel with an authentic taste, texture & quality at Sections 108, 115, 129, 307 & 328. An additional Mister Softee stand will be added to the Upper Level during the month of October.

The Panthers will source all beef for burgers from Palm Cattle Ranch, a local veteran owned and operated beef ranch in Florida. The Palm Cattle Company was founded on an Old Florida Cattle Ranch in the big bend region of Florida with a team of ranchers, farmers, delivery drivers, butchers and chefs to ensure high-quality beef for Amerant Bank Arena patrons. Fans can start purchasing these premium beef burgers starting on Saturday, Oct. 25 at Coca-Cola concession stands.

As Amerant Bank Arena aims to offer more health-conscious options for fans, gluten-free chicken bites are now available for purchase at concession stands in Section 115 and 307 and cauliflower crust cheese pizza at Section 108 & 328. Additionally, the Panthers will now serve Smash Kitchen condiments throughout the arena. Smash Kitchen’s condiments feature only clean and organic ingredients to use on any concession food items.

Fans can look forward to new carvery stations on Plaza and Upper Level, fresh-popped popcorn stands on Plaza and Upper Level and a new fried dough/donut stand on Plaza Level coming to Amerant Bank Arena mid-season.

New beverage locations include a new Patron bar at Section 114, new Yuengling Flight bar at Section 313, new Southside bar at Section 108, Surfside bar at Section 130 and New Belgium bar at the Section 305 food court.

Fans in the Upper Level can look forward to two new spaces to debut later this season including the ‘Corona Sandbar’ located in Section 319 food court which will feature a space for socializing with friends and other fans. For fans entering Upper Level from the north escalator, a new ‘Coors Banquet Bar’ will feature a premium amenity bar and an additional spot for fans to meet up and socialize.

The Florida Panthers are back-to-back 2024 & 2025 Stanley Cup Champions! Fans interested in purchasing a Partial Plan for the 2025-26 season can click here, visit FloridaPanthers.com/tickets or by calling PUCK line (954.835.PUCK).