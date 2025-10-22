Panthers earn top spot in front office rankings

More to be proud of.

The construction of back-to-back Stanley Cup champion rosters has earned the Florida Panthers front office praise stretching further than just South Florida.

Polled by The Athletic, high-ranking executives across the NHL voted the Panthers as the top front office in the league.

General managers, assistant GMs, senior advisers and scouting directors on 27 different teams were asked to rank who they felt were the NHL’s top five front offices.

Receiving nine first place votes last year, the Panthers jumped to league-best 25 first place votes after their second straight title.

Running away with the votes, the next closest was the Dallas Stars with six first place votes.

"Bill and his team have done an exemplary job in pro scouting, asset management and team building," one Western Conference assistant GM told The Athletic. "They find undervalued players and pay rock-bottom acquisition costs. It’s one thing to consistently find value like they have. But they know who their team is and how they want to play, and they’ve done a better job than most in supporting their superstars with like-minded and similar-styled support players."

Finding value that fit seamlessly in the system, the signings of Jesper Boqvist, A.J. Greer, Tomas Nosek, and Nate Schmidt helped the Panthers keep Lord Stanley in Sunrise.

Knocking it out of the park at the trade deadline, the Panthers acquisitions of Seth Jones and Brad Marchand provided even more fire power to an already star-studded team.

Able to keep much of the band together this summer, another reason for high praise, the Panthers front office locked in Aaron Ekblad and Sam Bennett for eight years and Marchand for six.

Locked and loaded for the years to come, the Panthers have 11 players signed through 2029-30.

