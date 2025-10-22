STAT PACK: Verhaeghe continues heroics in Boston 

The Florida Panthers are heading home on a high note.

Earning their first road win of the season, the defending Stanley Cup champions closed out their five-game trip with a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Wednesday.

Giving Brad Marchand’s return to Boston the ending it deserved, Carter Verhaeghe scored the game-winning goal for the Panthers with just 26 seconds remaining in regulation.

“It was just fun to watch,” Verhaeghe said of being part of Marchand’s homecoming. “You just take a seat. He’s playing unreal out there. He has so many good memories in this building. It was good to sit back and be part of history a little bit.”

Continue to below to see some key stats that stuck out from the win.

22: Game-winning goals for Verhaeghe. "Mr. Clutch" continues to live up to his nickname. With his late strike in Boston, Verhaeghe is now tied with Scott Mellanby for the eighth most game-winning goals in franchise history.

2: Primary assists for Marchand. The former Bruins captain put on a vintage performance against his former club, and to no one’s surprise, made himself right at home at TD Garden. With those two assists, the 37-year-old veteran is now up to 505 career points at TD Garden, which places him behind only former teammate Patrice Bergeron (557) for the most all-time.

11: Faceoff wins for Sam Bennett. The grizzled center was great in the circle against the Bruins. Leading the Panthers, he achieved season-high marks in faceoff wins (11) and faceoff winning percentage (61.1%). In three of the last four games, Bennett has won at least 50% of his faceoffs.

3: Blocked shots for Niko Mikkola. Even after exiting Saturday’s loss in Buffalo with an upper-body injury, the big Finn was putting his body on the line again in Boston. Leading the Panthers in blocks, all three of them came at even strength.

5: Points on the road trip for Marchand. Producing at a point-per-game pace, No. 63 led the Panthers in scoring during their 1-4-0 trip, notching one goal and four assists in five games. With eight games in the books, he also currently leads the team in scoring with eight points.

16: Shots on goal for Mackie Samoskevich on the road trip. “Keep letting it rip,” the second-year forward said before the win over the Bruins. Leading the Panthers in shots during their five-game trip, Samoskevich broke the ice with an early-power play goal against the Bruins.

1: Goal for Eetu Luostarinen. Netting his first of the season, Luostarinen’s strike was an absolute beauty. Putting the Panthers up 3-2 in the third period, the underrated forward shrugged off a defender before roofing a shot past Jeremy Swayman on a breakaway.