Gadjovich out a week with upper-body injury

FORT LAUDERDALE – Jonah Gadjovich will miss roughly a week with an upper-body injury, head coach Paul Maurice announced after practice at Baptist Health IcePlex on Monday.

“He’s going to be out a week, I would think,” Maurice said. “Then we’ll see where he’s at.”

Gadjovich sustained the injury during Saturday’s 3-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

“Took an elbow,” Maurice said.

A key player on the fourth line, Gadjovich had been off to a great start this season.

In 10 games, he’s dished out three assists to go along with a +2 plus-minus rating.

The hard-nosed forward also ranks first on the Panthers with 30 hits.

With Gadjovich out – and with leading scorer Brad Marchand also missing Tuesday’s game against the Ducks for personal reasons – Luke Kunin and Noah Gregor will slot into Florida’s lineup.

Kunin has appeared in nine games this season, while Gregor will make his season debut.

Turning a professional try-out into a one-year, two-way contract with the Panthers during training camp, Gregor has recorded 70 points (36G, 34A) in 293 career NHL games.

In 2023-25, he tallied seven points (4G, 3A) in 52 games between Ottawa and San Jose.

During Monday’s practice, Gregor and Kunin were on the fourth line flanking Cole Schwindt.

“I’ve got a pretty good handle on his game just through practices,” Maurice said of Gregor.

Fans can find more lineup information in Tuesday’s game preview.