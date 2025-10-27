Gadjovich out a week with upper-body injury

Forward leads Panthers with 30 hits this season

gadjovich injury 16x9
By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE – Jonah Gadjovich will miss roughly a week with an upper-body injury, head coach Paul Maurice announced after practice at Baptist Health IcePlex on Monday.

“He’s going to be out a week, I would think,” Maurice said. “Then we’ll see where he’s at.”

Gadjovich sustained the injury during Saturday’s 3-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

“Took an elbow,” Maurice said.

A key player on the fourth line, Gadjovich had been off to a great start this season.

In 10 games, he’s dished out three assists to go along with a +2 plus-minus rating.

The hard-nosed forward also ranks first on the Panthers with 30 hits.

With Gadjovich out – and with leading scorer Brad Marchand also missing Tuesday’s game against the Ducks for personal reasons – Luke Kunin and Noah Gregor will slot into Florida’s lineup.

Kunin has appeared in nine games this season, while Gregor will make his season debut.

Turning a professional try-out into a one-year, two-way contract with the Panthers during training camp, Gregor has recorded 70 points (36G, 34A) in 293 career NHL games.

In 2023-25, he tallied seven points (4G, 3A) in 52 games between Ottawa and San Jose.

During Monday’s practice, Gregor and Kunin were on the fourth line flanking Cole Schwindt.

“I’ve got a pretty good handle on his game just through practices,” Maurice said of Gregor.

Fans can find more lineup information in Tuesday’s game preview.

News Feed

RECAP: Panthers 3, Golden Knights 0

PREVIEW: Schwindt set for season debut as Panthers host Golden Knights

‘It's a very powerful presence’: Panthers on the Prowl sculptures to be on display during Pink in the Rink Night

RECAP: Penguins 5, Panthers 3

PREVIEW: Panthers begin homestand with matchup against the Penguins

Florida Panthers Announce New & Enhanced Food and Beverage at Amerant Bank Arena for 2025-26 Season

Panthers earn top spot in front office rankings

STAT PACK: Verhaeghe nets another winner in Boston 

Territory Talk: Back in the win column (Ep. 372)

RECAP: Panthers 4, Bruins 3

PREVIEW: Panthers ready to get back on track against Bruins

NOTEBOOK: Marchand back in Boston; Mikkola back at practice

What’s Brewing: Back in Sunrise; Pink in the Rink

RECAP: Sabres 3, Panthers 0

PREVIEW: Bobrovsky in net as Panthers battle Sabres 

RECAP: Devils 3, Panthers 1

PREVIEW: Panthers close out first back-to-back of season vs. Devils

RECAP: Red Wings 4, Panthers 1