What’s Brewing: Panthers back home; Vote in front office poll

The Florida Panthers are coming home with points in tow.

With a 5-2 win over the cross-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, the defending Stanley Cup champions finished their challenging four-game road trip with a 3-1-0 record.

Owning a 5-1-1 record in their last seven games, the Panthers now sit at 17-13-2.

As of right now, they also reside just two points out of a playoff spot.

“It was a road trip with really good teams,” defenseman Uvis Balinskis said following the win over the Bolts. “We had a tough back-to-back game, but we did a good job regrouping after that game. Really good two games, now we just got to keep that momentum going.”

Kicking off a three-game homestand, the Panthers now try to carry that momentum into a matchup with the always-sturdy Los Angeles Kings at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday.

After that, they’ll host the Carolian Hurricanes and St. Louis Blues for a back-to-back on Friday and Saturday.

To see what’s going on around the Territory this week and beyond, continue below.

THE GAMES

Wednesday, Dec. 17: vs. Los Angeles Kings – 7 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Friday, Dec. 19: vs. Carolina Hurricanes – 7 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV Radio: 560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931 Tickets: Click Here

Saturday, Dec. 20: vs. St. Louis Blues – 6 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV Radio: 560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931 Tickets: Click Here

ROAD TRIP RECAP

What initially appeared as a daunting trip ended up delightful.

After starting their four-game road trip with a 4-3 win in Utah thanks to a late goal from Anton Lundell, the Panthers went on to pick up wins at Dallas (4-0) and Tampa Bay (5-2).

Their only loss of the trip was a 6-2 defeat at the hands of the lethal Colorado Avalanche.

That game, of course, was also on the second half a back-to-back for the Panthers.

“We found a way to persevere after a loss, and that’s extremely important in this league,” defenseman Aaron Ekblad said. “We feel pretty confident in our game right now.”

With the big guns leading the charge, Carter Verhaeghe (2G, 3A), Sam Reinhart (2G, 3A), Brad Marchand (3G, 1A), Sam Bennett (3G, 1A) and Lundell (3G, 1A) all produced at or over a point-per-game pace for the Panthers throughout the duration of the four-game trip.

In net, Sergei Bobrovsky went 3-0-0 with a .932 save percentage and one shutout.

REINHART ON A ROLL

Oh look, Reinhart did something amazing again.

Must be a day that ends in “y,” I suppose.

Scoring on both the power play and penalty kill in Monday’s win over the Lightning, he lit the lamp on both sides of special teams in the same game for the fourth time in his career.

Not only is that a franchise record, but also tied for the most by an active NHL player.

With his shorthanded strike in the first period in Tampa, Reinhart also collected his 355th point as a Panther to pass Scott Mellanby for sixth place on Florida’s all-time leaderboard.

“It’s pretty cool,” Reinhart said of being towards the top of the franchise’s all-time point list. “It’s been nice being here for a good chunk of time, seeing where the organization can get to. There’s a lot of good history there and it’s nice to be on the good side of it.”

