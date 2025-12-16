RECAP: Panthers 5, Lightning 2

TAMPA BAY – Ending the road trip on a high note.

Handling their cross-state rivals, the Florida Panthers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2 at Benchmark International Arena on Monday night.

With the win, the Panthers closed out the four-game road trip going 3-1-1 and improved to 17-13-2 on the season.

Now owning 36 points, Florida sits just three points out of the top spot in the Atlantic Division behind the Lightning and Detroit Red Wings (39 points).

“We found a way to persevere after a loss and that’s extremely important in this league,” Aaron Ekblad said after the win. “We feel pretty confident in our game right now.”

Getting the quick start they wanted, Sam Reinhart broke the ice early with a shorthanded goal at 2:16.