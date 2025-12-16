Territory Talk: Panthers take 3 of 4 on the road (Ep. 379)

The Florida Panthers found their groove on the road.

Picking up six out of a possible eight points over their four-game trip with stops in Utah, Colorado, Dallas and Tampa, the defending Stanley Cup champions have now gone 5-1-1 over their last seven games and sit just outside of a playoff spot with a record of 17-13-2.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive recap the team’s successful road trip, discuss Anton Lundell’s continue improvement as the team’s top-line center, and also look ahead to some very big games at Amerant Bank Arena.

Plus, hear from head coach Paul Maurice after Monday’s win over the Lightning.

