‘It's a very powerful presence’: Panthers on the Prowl sculptures to be on display during Pink in the Rink Night

FORT LAUDERDALE - The prowl continues.

Launched in March with the American Cancer Society (ACS), Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito and his wife, Julie, a breast cancer survivor, created Panthers on the Prowl, a fundraising campaign to support cancer research.

Inspired by Chicago's famous Cows on Parade, each donor to Panthers on the Prowl receives a blank life-sized panther sculpture to design in any way they’d choose.

“We wanted to do something different,” Julie said at the launch of the initiative. “People want to be more involved in something unique that other people can see.”

That idea has come to life and the goal of raising one million dollars is on the horizon.

So far, over 120 panther sculptures have been sold.

“It’s exciting,” Zito said of the success of Panthers on the Prowl. “It’s humbling, inspiring. It’s one of those rare endeavors in life that makes you laugh, cry, smile, frown, and pretty much pulls the full range of human emotions out of you because of the magnitude of the importance of what we’re fighting. Also the love in the community that it inspires and brings out, so many wonderful characteristics of all the people who are supporting.”

From individuals to businesses, athletes to celebrities and more have joined the prowl, showcasing their panthers and joining the cause to help fight cancer.