‘It's a very powerful presence’: Panthers on the Prowl sculptures to be on display during Pink in the Rink Night

PITR Panthers on the Prowl Exhibit_EndTag
By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE - The prowl continues.

Launched in March with the American Cancer Society (ACS), Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito and his wife, Julie, a breast cancer survivor, created Panthers on the Prowl, a fundraising campaign to support cancer research.

Inspired by Chicago's famous Cows on Parade, each donor to Panthers on the Prowl receives a blank life-sized panther sculpture to design in any way they’d choose.

“We wanted to do something different,” Julie said at the launch of the initiative. “People want to be more involved in something unique that other people can see.”

That idea has come to life and the goal of raising one million dollars is on the horizon.

So far, over 120 panther sculptures have been sold.

“It’s exciting,” Zito said of the success of Panthers on the Prowl. “It’s humbling, inspiring. It’s one of those rare endeavors in life that makes you laugh, cry, smile, frown, and pretty much pulls the full range of human emotions out of you because of the magnitude of the importance of what we’re fighting. Also the love in the community that it inspires and brings out, so many wonderful characteristics of all the people who are supporting.”

From individuals to businesses, athletes to celebrities and more have joined the prowl, showcasing their panthers and joining the cause to help fight cancer.

“It’s a blessing,” Zito said of the widespread involvement. “I think there’s no better word to describe it because of the kindness of these people and the sincere interest for them to want to be involved and to want to help. People are very proud and the Panthers we’ve seen so far are exquisite.”

On Saturday, the Panthers will hold their fourth annual ‘Pink in the Rink’ night as part of Panthers on the Prowl month in conjunction with Baptist Health Cancer Care and Promise Fund when the Panthers host the Vegas Golden Knights at 6 p.m. (ET) at Amerant Bank Arena.

The night will honor those who have battled breast and cervical cancer and the medical professionals who work hard to treat and find a cure for the disease.

“We have occasion because it’s Pink in the Rink on Saturday and Panthers on the Prowl Night, so we thought it would be a lot of fun just to take occasion to bring as many people who want to come and showcase their panther, have a fun night, raise awareness, and celebrate the effort,” said Zito.

From 5:00 p.m. to the end of the second intermission, fans will be able to see the completed panther sculptures, which will be on display in Chairman’s Club (suite level).

QR codes and information on how to purchase a panther will also be available.

“I hope that they can really enjoy themselves and have a moment,” Zito said of Saturday’s display. “From that inspirational viewpoint, when you see them all in one place, it's moving. It's a very powerful presence, and they're exquisite, and that'll be their takeaway.”

As the fight against cancer continues, more events and Panthers on the Prowl news could be in the upcoming future.

“I would envision another event such as Saturday, in the not too distant future,” said Zito. “We're gonna be announcing some other celebrity participation that I'm pretty excited about. We're excited to hit our goal, and most important, to continue the fight, both practically with the donations that people are making, and spreading awareness. With people understanding the cause, how important it is, and how many people are willing to help each other… the fight goes on.”

Stay tuned to @panthersotprowl for future Panthers on the Prowl news and events.

To learn more about Panthers on the Prowl visit FloridaPanthers.com/PanthersontheProwl.

