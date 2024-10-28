What’s Brewing: Barkov back in the mix; Panthers head to Finland

The Florida Panthers are heading to Finland.

After wrapping up the New York portion of their road trip with a battle in Buffalo on Monday, the defending Stanley Cup champions will immediately board a nine-hour flight to Helsinki.

“It’s pretty weird, to be honest,” said Anton Lundell, who grew up just outside of Helsinki in Espoo. “Right now, we’re kind of in the road bubble. We just play and travel. I don’t think we really understand that we’re going to fly nine hours to Finland after this game.”

As part of the 2024 NHL Global Series, the Panthers will face the Dallas Stars at Nokia Arena in Aleksander Barkov’s hometown of Tampere on Friday and Saturday.

With a little time to see the sights as well, the Finnish contingent of the Panthers – a group that includes Barkov, Lundell, Niko Mikkola and Eetu Luostarinen – is excited to play host.

“A lot of packing,” Mikkola said. “It’s a long road trip for us, but it’s going to be exciting to play in front of our friends and family. I think that’s the main thing, for Finnish people to see NHL hockey. It’s going to be very good to see two good teams playing against each other.”

THE GAMES

Monday, Oct. 28: at Buffalo Sabres – 7 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Radio: 790 WAXY (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Cats on Tap: Click to View Participating Bars & Restaurants

Friday, Nov. 1: Dallas Stars (Global Series) - 2 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, NHL Network (out of market)

Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Cats on Tap: Click to View Participating Bars & Restaurants

Saturday, Nov. 2: Dallas Stars (Global Series) – 12 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, NHL Network (out of market)

Radio: 5 WPOW-FM HD2 (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; SiriusXM Channel 91 / App & Streaming 931

Cats on Tap: Click to View Participating Bars & Restaurants

CAP IS BACK

After being sidelined for eight games with a lower-body injury, Aleksander Barkov is officially back.

Just in time for a trip to his hometown in Finland, no less.

With Matthew Tkachuk recently returning from an eight-game absence, the Panthers will soon be a full health for the first time this season as both Jonah Gadjovich and Tomas Nosek are also expected to get back in the lineup at some point during the Global Series.

Already sitting atop the Atlantic Division, the Panthers could soon be even better.

“It’s obviously a huge loss when Barky’s not in our lineup,” forward Sam Bennett said. “He does everything. He makes the game a lot easier for a lot of guys, but guys stepped up that had to. We’ve showed that we don’t want to be without him, but we did a good job of trying to fill that huge hole. It was a great job by all the guys.”

