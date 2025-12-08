What’s Brewing: Panthers hit the road after big weekend in Sunrise

The Florida Panthers are hitting the road with their heads held high.

After weathering a four-game losing streak, the defending Stanley Cup champions closed out their homestand by earning five out of a possible six points over their final three games.

At 14-12-2, they also find themselves now just three points out of a playoff spot.

Kicking off their road trip, the Panthers will face two members of last year’s squad – Nate Schmidt and Vitek Vanecek – when they visit the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday.

After that, they’ll battle the Western Conference-leading Colorado Avalanche on Thursday and then wrap up the week with a matchup against the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

A difficult stretch, all three opponents are currently in playoff spots.

“We are going on a really tough road trip,” head coach Paul Maurice said before the team took off for the mountains. “But we’re playing as well as we’ve played in quite a while.”

THE GAMES

Wednesday, Dec. 10: at Utah Mammoth – 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 11: at Colorado Avalanche – 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 13: at Dallas Stars – 8 p.m. ET

SWAGGY THE STAR

Talk about a big week.

In the same week he welcomed his first child into the world, Carter Verhaeghe was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week for the week ending Dec. 7, the league announced on Monday.

Helping the Panthers a 2-0-1 record, Verhaeghe recorded five points last week, including ranking tied for first in the NHL with four goals.

Catching fire, three-time Stanley Cup champion has scored six goals in his last six games.

“When he’s playing well, we play well,” teammate Seth Jones said.

LUOSTY’S IMPACT

It’s no surprise the Panthers closed out his past weekend with back-to-back wins.

After all, the success coincides with the return of Eetu Luostarinen.

Missing the previous eight games due to burns sustained in a freak barbequing accident, the two-way forward has looked like his old self since returning to action.

In his first two games back games, he’s logged an assist and four hits while averaging 16:24 of ice time per tilt.

“Getting a guy back off an injury is a really big deal for us,” Maurice said. “He’s such an important part of everything that’s happened here.”

During last year’s Cup run, Luostarinen ranked tied for first on the team with 19 even-strength points.

With No. 27 back in the mix, the Panthers have another key tool back in their box.

TARA-SAVES

Daniil Tarasov continues to impress during his first season with the Panthers.

After stopping 20 of 21 shots in Sunday’s 4-1 win over the Islanders, the 26-year-old netminder improved to 3-4-1 with a .911 save percentage.

Among goaltenders with at least nine appearances this season, that save percentage stands as the 15th-best in the NHL.

“Here is an amazing group of guys,” Tarasov said. “They take care of each other, especially me as well. So, [I’m gaining] more confidence here.”

With a back-to-back on the schedule for this week, Tarasov will be tested again soon.

RINGS ON THE ROAD

The Panthers will make a special delivery when they visit Utah.

Reconnecting with two members of last year’s Stanley Cup-winning squad, Schmidt and Vanecek should both receive their championship rings when their former teammates come to town.

Both only spending one season with the Panthers, Schmidt tallied 12 points (3G, 9A) in 23 playoff games – including a huge performance against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Round 1 – while Vanecek, added at the trade deadline, served as the team’s backup goalie.

Even though they’re gone, the bonds they forged in South Florida will last forever.

