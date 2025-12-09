Q&A: Verhaeghe talks exciting past week

DARRAGH: You guys get a couple of days in Park City before playing. How has it been being able to spend some time out here and have team bonding?

VERHAEGHE: It's cool to see. They do this every year and pretty much every year we go to a new place to check out a ski town, so it's pretty cool. Super cool place in the mountains and we don't get that in Florida, so it’s been good.

DARRAGH: You were named Third Star of the Week this past week. With so many good NHLers, how cool is it to get that recognition?

VERHAEGHE: It's pretty cool. I don't think I've ever had that honor before, so it's pretty cool. I wasn't really expecting it, but it’s nice to get a couple and get recognized.

DARRAGH: What has been working well playing alongside Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand?

VERHAEGHE: They are two really good players. They make really good plays. Three lot of roles, different elements. Machy’s so shifty down low and makes really good passes. Benny's so strong in the middle, flies down the middle. He's heavy on the puck. Still finding our chemistry, we haven’t played together that much, so hopefully we keep it going.

DARRAGH: Since your son was born, four goals in the last three games. How much do you have to credit to him?

VERHAEGHE: Yeah, that's pretty much why that happens (laughing). No, it's just amazing when that happened and being able to watch my wife give birth and have a son. It's just so special to be a dad and be responsible for another life in the world. There’s so much more to life than hockey, so I'm just thrilled.

DARRAGH: How did the name Rory come to be?

VERHAEGHE: Honestly, there's been a couple things. My wife liked the name. I really like the name. We bought children's books before the birth, and we were reading them all, and one of the characters, the name was Rory, so we liked that. My wife used to watch a show with her mom growing up and that was her favorite character.