Q&A: Verhaeghe talks exciting past week

By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

PARK CITY, UT – It’s been a big week for No. 23.

Welcoming his son Rory into the world last week, Carter Verhaeghe has brought the dad strength on the ice, putting up five points (4G, 1A) over the three-game stretch since his return.

Awarded for his efforts, Verhaeghe was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week, in addition to New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (First Star) and Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (Second Star).

“Carter is on this constant journey to get better,” head coach Paul Maurice said of the three-time Stanley Cup champion. “He is always constantly watching video… he plays as hard as he possibly can and trusts that he knows the game well enough.”

Following the team’s practice in Utah, I had the chance to talk to the new dad about his eventful past week.

Verhaeghe makes it 2-0 against the Islanders.

DARRAGH: You guys get a couple of days in Park City before playing. How has it been being able to spend some time out here and have team bonding?

VERHAEGHE: It's cool to see. They do this every year and pretty much every year we go to a new place to check out a ski town, so it's pretty cool. Super cool place in the mountains and we don't get that in Florida, so it’s been good.

DARRAGH: You were named Third Star of the Week this past week. With so many good NHLers, how cool is it to get that recognition?

VERHAEGHE: It's pretty cool. I don't think I've ever had that honor before, so it's pretty cool. I wasn't really expecting it, but it’s nice to get a couple and get recognized.

DARRAGH: What has been working well playing alongside Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand?

VERHAEGHE: They are two really good players. They make really good plays. Three lot of roles, different elements. Machy’s so shifty down low and makes really good passes. Benny's so strong in the middle, flies down the middle. He's heavy on the puck. Still finding our chemistry, we haven’t played together that much, so hopefully we keep it going.

DARRAGH: Since your son was born, four goals in the last three games. How much do you have to credit to him?

VERHAEGHE: Yeah, that's pretty much why that happens (laughing). No, it's just amazing when that happened and being able to watch my wife give birth and have a son. It's just so special to be a dad and be responsible for another life in the world. There’s so much more to life than hockey, so I'm just thrilled.

DARRAGH: How did the name Rory come to be?

VERHAEGHE: Honestly, there's been a couple things. My wife liked the name. I really like the name. We bought children's books before the birth, and we were reading them all, and one of the characters, the name was Rory, so we liked that. My wife used to watch a show with her mom growing up and that was her favorite character.

Verhaeghe makes it 1-0 against the Predators in the first period.

DARRAGH: In the last week, what have you kind of learned so far about being a dad?

VERHAEGHE: It's not easy. It's a lot of work. My wife has been unbelievable. I mean, watching everything that she goes through and giving birth and what she does. Being on the road, it sucks right now that she's alone, but she's been great taking care of Rory. I FaceTime as much as I can and I miss them a lot.

DARRAGH: What advice have the guys given to you so far?

VERHAEGHE: There's been a lot. We have so many dads on the team that give me a lot of advice. Guys are sending me different cribs, stuff like that, and just different tips kind of thing.

DARRAGH: How nice will it be to get back after this long run trip and see the family?

VERHAEGHE: I've been thrilled. It's going to be an exciting day to go back and see my son and my wife. It is what it is with the road trip, but she's been great. I can't wait to see if anything's changed, or he’s probably going to be a little bigger. I don't know, so we'll see.

DARRAGH: A lot of people have asked about Rory playing hockey, but when do you think he’s going to start fishing and when are you going to let him drive the boat?

VERHAEGHE: I don't know (laughing). We'll see, I haven't got that far. Right now, we're just worried about him being healthy, but definitely crossed my mind taking him out on the boat and stuff like that.

DARRAGH: How would you describe the last few years for yourself – getting married, having a son, and winning two Stanley Cups?

VERHAEGHE: Things happen fast. I guess in that age where things happen fast, and I'm just trying to enjoy every moment that I have. It's been pretty crazy the last couple years for me and to be able to do it and it's pretty cool. I'm just so happy - getting married to my wife, and having a newborn, there's so much good.

