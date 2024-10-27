Q&A: Luostarinen talks all things Finland!

luosty-16x9
By Rob Darragh
@darraghfla FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE – Moi!

Eetu Luostarinen and the Florida Panthers are ready for their visit to Tampere, Finland for the 2024 Global Series against the Dallas Stars.

Playing alongside Sam Reinhart and fellow Finnish forward Anton Lundell, Luostarinen has five points (three goals, two assists) in 10 games and is a key factor in Florida’s third-ranked penalty kill.

“I think me and Lousty (Luostarinen) play good together,” said Lundell. “We just try to pressure hard, and when you play power play, you kind of try to think what I would do in each situation. I think that helps a lot to cut some passes and just try to be a step ahead of them.”

Ahead of the team’s road trip to New York and flight across the pond, I sat down with Luostarinen to talk about all things Finland.

Eetu Luostarinen crashes the net and scores to make it 3-3 in the third period against Vegas.

DARRAGH: You’ve played with fellow Finn Anton Lundell a lot over the last couple of years. What has worked so well for you guys?

LUOSTARINEN: We’ve played a lot together, even with Reino (Sam Reinhart), we’ve all played a lot together. We kind of think alike and just try to work hard, stay on pucks, and get opportunities.

DARRAGH: How excited are you and your fellow Finnish teammates to be able to play in the NHL Global Series in Finland?

LUOSTARINEN: It’s getting close, I’m really excited. It’ll be a lot of fun for my friends and family to be able to see me play in Finland. It’s really great that we have a lot of guys from Finland, so it’s exciting.

DARRAGH: What does it mean to you guys to be able to play in your home country in front of your family and friends?

LUOSTARINEN: It’s great for sure. For younger kids to see us play there and an NHL game. Even like my friends that haven't been able to come over here to see me play, so it's easier for them to come and see.

DARRAGH: How would you describe the hockey culture in Finland?

LUOSTARINEN: They are pretty passionate fans. I think hockey is the biggest sport in Finland, so everybody is really excited. It’s rare to see NHL games in Finland, so that is going to be nice for sure.

DARRAGH: How cool has it been to see Finland embrace you and the Panthers?

LUOSTARINEN: It’s even more hype now, since we’ve been able to succeed a little bit. We’re really excited to get back over there.

DARRAGH: While you are over in Finland, what are you hoping you and your teammates are able to experience?

LUOSTARINEN: Probably just some traditional things. Obviously, we’re going to go try some sauna and then some traditional foods for these guys to experience. It’s going to be a lot of fun.

Eetu Luostarinen puts in a rebound to give Florida a 2-0 lead in the first period over Boston.

DARRAGH: Which teammate do you think is the most excited to get over there?

LUOSTARINEN: I think Roddy (Evan Rodrigues) is pretty excited. That’s what he said and he’s actually been there before. I think he’s still excited to go back there.

DARRAGH: Of your non-Finnish teammates, who could you see living in Finland?

LUOSTARINEN: Honestly, probably Roddy.

DARRAGH: For fans that are going over to Finland or would like to go at some point, where would you recommend they visit?

LUOSTARINEN: Helsinki is really nice. It's getting bigger. There's a lot of things to do, and a lot of good restaurants. There’s nature and a lot of park -- even in the downtown area. It's just nice to walk around and the sea is close there, so that's a good thing. Just to see the life, like everybody's walking, using public transportation, not using their cars too much, just walking around, that's kind of cool.

DARRAGH: What traditional Finnish food do you think people should try?

LUOSTARINEN: For sure, salmon soup. That’s pretty traditional, with rye bread. I think that’s the most common.

DARRAGH: While fans are flying over, what Finnish artist should they listen to?

LUOSTARINEN: Maybe Alma. She does some of her music in English, so that’s probably something that people should try.

The Panthers and Stars will meet at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland, on Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2.

For more information, click HERE.

