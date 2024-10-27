Q&A: Luostarinen talks all things Finland!

DARRAGH: You’ve played with fellow Finn Anton Lundell a lot over the last couple of years. What has worked so well for you guys?

LUOSTARINEN: We’ve played a lot together, even with Reino (Sam Reinhart), we’ve all played a lot together. We kind of think alike and just try to work hard, stay on pucks, and get opportunities.

DARRAGH: How excited are you and your fellow Finnish teammates to be able to play in the NHL Global Series in Finland?

LUOSTARINEN: It’s getting close, I’m really excited. It’ll be a lot of fun for my friends and family to be able to see me play in Finland. It’s really great that we have a lot of guys from Finland, so it’s exciting.

DARRAGH: What does it mean to you guys to be able to play in your home country in front of your family and friends?

LUOSTARINEN: It’s great for sure. For younger kids to see us play there and an NHL game. Even like my friends that haven't been able to come over here to see me play, so it's easier for them to come and see.

DARRAGH: How would you describe the hockey culture in Finland?

LUOSTARINEN: They are pretty passionate fans. I think hockey is the biggest sport in Finland, so everybody is really excited. It’s rare to see NHL games in Finland, so that is going to be nice for sure.

DARRAGH: How cool has it been to see Finland embrace you and the Panthers?

LUOSTARINEN: It’s even more hype now, since we’ve been able to succeed a little bit. We’re really excited to get back over there.

DARRAGH: While you are over in Finland, what are you hoping you and your teammates are able to experience?

LUOSTARINEN: Probably just some traditional things. Obviously, we’re going to go try some sauna and then some traditional foods for these guys to experience. It’s going to be a lot of fun.