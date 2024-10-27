Q&A: Luostarinen talks all things Finland!

FORT LAUDERDALE – Moi!
Eetu Luostarinen and the Florida Panthers are ready for their visit to Tampere, Finland for the 2024 Global Series against the Dallas Stars.
Playing alongside Sam Reinhart and fellow Finnish forward Anton Lundell, Luostarinen has five points (three goals, two assists) in 10 games and is a key factor in Florida’s third-ranked penalty kill.
“I think me and Lousty (Luostarinen) play good together,” said Lundell. “We just try to pressure hard, and when you play power play, you kind of try to think what I would do in each situation. I think that helps a lot to cut some passes and just try to be a step ahead of them.”
Ahead of the team’s road trip to New York and flight across the pond, I sat down with Luostarinen to talk about all things Finland.