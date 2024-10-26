‘It’s such a rewarding feeling’: Sam Bennett launches Benny’s Buddies

Launching Benny's Buddies, Sam Bennett will cover pet adoption fees with every goal he scores.

By Rob Darragh
@darraghfla FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE – Sam Bennett’s goals mean a bit more this season.

The Florida Panthers forward recently launched “Benny’s Buddies,” a program that will help fund the adoption fee of pets at the Humane Society of Broward County every time he lights the lamp.

Already leading the Panthers with six goals, the charity is making an immediate impact.

Coming from a family of pet lovers, finding a way to help animals was a no-brainer for No. 9.

“It eventually started because my fiancé volunteers here (Humane Society of Broward County) once a week and we both have a love for animals,” said Bennett. “We ended up adopting a dog from the shelter here a couple weeks ago and then we just had the idea that we want to do something else to help all the other pets, dogs and cats that are here and available to get adopted. So, we thought about the program, Benny’s Buddies, and to sponsor the adoption fee of any pet for every goal I score this year is what we're going to do. It's a great cause and I'm really excited to be a part of it.”

For Bennett, the program is about more than just scoring goals and covering fees.

“I think just getting the awareness out there that adoption is, I think, the best route,” said the Panthers veteran center. “There’s so many dogs and cats that need homes and sometimes people are scared to adopt because they’re scared of the breed, or they’re scared of older dogs. There are so many amazing dogs and cats that are available here, and I think just letting people know that you can get an amazing pet from adopting, we have, and hopefully more people can follow suit.”

Having experienced it himself, the new dog and cat owner knows what he’s talking about.

“It was actually a really fun process,” said Bennett. “We came here probably four or five times, and there's so many dogs to choose from it's so hard to decide. Then we finally found little Billie a couple weeks ago. She's a lot of work, but she's worth every second and we enjoy having her so much.”

Thinking about bringing a new pet into your life?

Bennett might have the advice to persuade you.

“Make sure you're ready,” said the dog whispering Panther. “It's definitely a lot of work, but it's such a rewarding feeling having a dog or cat excited to see you come home and definitely brings you a ton of joy in your house. Anytime we get home after a road trip, I can't wait to get home and see my pets. I hope more people can adopt for sure.”

To learn more, follow Benny’s Buddies and visit Humane Society of Broward County.

