‘It’s such a rewarding feeling’: Sam Bennett launches Benny’s Buddies

FORT LAUDERDALE – Sam Bennett’s goals mean a bit more this season.

The Florida Panthers forward recently launched “Benny’s Buddies,” a program that will help fund the adoption fee of pets at the Humane Society of Broward County every time he lights the lamp.

Already leading the Panthers with six goals, the charity is making an immediate impact.

Coming from a family of pet lovers, finding a way to help animals was a no-brainer for No. 9.

“It eventually started because my fiancé volunteers here (Humane Society of Broward County) once a week and we both have a love for animals,” said Bennett. “We ended up adopting a dog from the shelter here a couple weeks ago and then we just had the idea that we want to do something else to help all the other pets, dogs and cats that are here and available to get adopted. So, we thought about the program, Benny’s Buddies, and to sponsor the adoption fee of any pet for every goal I score this year is what we're going to do. It's a great cause and I'm really excited to be a part of it.”

For Bennett, the program is about more than just scoring goals and covering fees.