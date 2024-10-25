Panthers bring Stanley Cup to United States Military Academy at West Point

WEST POINT, NY – The Florida Panthers made a special stop on Friday.

In between games against the Rangers and Islanders, the defending Stanley Cup champions found time to visit the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York.

It was a trip they didn’t make alone.

Much to the delight of the cadets, the Panthers also brought the Stanley Cup.

“I know we’re really enjoying it,” said forward Matthew Tkachuk, whose second cousin is currently a cadet at West Point. “It’s been incredible. As an American, I have so much appreciation for the Army, for everybody in the military. To come here and see it firsthand and just kind of see what they do on a daily basis here, it’s been incredible.”

The Panthers also had a special guide to give them a grand tour of the historic grounds.

A member of the USMA class of 1977, team owner Vincent Viola led the way.

In addition to Viola, several other USMA alumni from the Panthers were also on hand, including President & CEO Matt Caldwell (class of 2002), Chief Operating Officer Bryce Hollweg (class of 2008) and Vice President of Programming & Development Keith Fine (class of 2008).

“Vinnie and I, we got here this morning, and we felt like cadets again,” said Caldwell, who’s been with the Panthers since 2014. “This place is so special. Any time you come back, you have this nostalgic feeling. To have the Stanley Cup with us and the whole hockey team, the players are so excited. … I hope everyone feels the culture here, the soul of the place.”

At the start of their tour, the Panthers gathered at Thayer Hall and were presented with a ceremonial sword by West Point’s superintendent, Lieutenant General Steven W. Gilland.

In return, the Panthers gifted a frame team-signed jersey to the USMA.