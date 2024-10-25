Panthers bring Stanley Cup to United States Military Academy at West Point

Panthers show off Stanley Cup, share day with cadets at West Point

By Jameson Olive
WEST POINT, NY – The Florida Panthers made a special stop on Friday.

In between games against the Rangers and Islanders, the defending Stanley Cup champions found time to visit the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York.

It was a trip they didn’t make alone.

Much to the delight of the cadets, the Panthers also brought the Stanley Cup.

“I know we’re really enjoying it,” said forward Matthew Tkachuk, whose second cousin is currently a cadet at West Point. “It’s been incredible. As an American, I have so much appreciation for the Army, for everybody in the military. To come here and see it firsthand and just kind of see what they do on a daily basis here, it’s been incredible.”

The Panthers also had a special guide to give them a grand tour of the historic grounds.

A member of the USMA class of 1977, team owner Vincent Viola led the way.

In addition to Viola, several other USMA alumni from the Panthers were also on hand, including President & CEO Matt Caldwell (class of 2002), Chief Operating Officer Bryce Hollweg (class of 2008) and Vice President of Programming & Development Keith Fine (class of 2008).

“Vinnie and I, we got here this morning, and we felt like cadets again,” said Caldwell, who’s been with the Panthers since 2014. “This place is so special. Any time you come back, you have this nostalgic feeling. To have the Stanley Cup with us and the whole hockey team, the players are so excited. … I hope everyone feels the culture here, the soul of the place.”

At the start of their tour, the Panthers gathered at Thayer Hall and were presented with a ceremonial sword by West Point’s superintendent, Lieutenant General Steven W. Gilland.

In return, the Panthers gifted a frame team-signed jersey to the USMA.

Following the exchange, the Panthers were treated to lunch at the Cadet Mess Hall.

During lunch, cadets sat elbow to elbow with the Stanley Cup champions.

“That was a highlight for me,” Tkachuk said of the experience. “Just talking to them and asking them why they came here, what they’ve learned here so far and what they’re going to be doing in the future when they graduate, it’s just been really cool getting to know them.”

Tkachuk said there was one question in particular he kept on getting asked.

“They asked me what it was like to win the Stanley Cup,” he smiled.

Midway through the meal, Aleksander Barkov, Aaron Ekblad and Tkachuk grabbed the Stanley Cup and were ushered up to an elevated speaking area to address the masses.

After thanking the cadets for their hospitality, Barkov shouted two words they all enjoyed.

“Beat Navy!” the Panthers captain yelled.

Cue the applause.

“That’s classic,” said Hollweg, who spent four seasons playing hockey at West Point and captained the Black Knights in 2008. “For him to be able to do that and for the guys to show the cadets the Cup, that’s a genuine cheer. Usually, you’re looking at former presidents up there. As an old hockey player, to see the Stanley Cup hoisted up there is pretty special.”

From there, the Panthers took a team photo outside Washington Hall before taking a short walk across a picturesque field to Trophy Point to soak in an unmatched view of the Hudson River Valley.

With the sun shining bright, the vibrant foliage flanking the water was truly a sight to behold.

In many ways, it was the perfect end to an unforgettable day.

And even though they headed back to the Big Apple soon after to prepare for their matchup with the Islanders on Saturday at UBS Arena, Tkachuk said the unique experience was one that will stick with both himself and his teammates for a long time.

Despite not being cadets, they certainly learned a few lessons.

“It has nothing to do with individual success here,” Tkachuk said of his main takeaway from the trip to West Point. “It’s about the team, it’s about the country, it’s about everything that’s bigger than yourself. That’s something we can take going into this new season. It doesn’t matter what you do personally because at the end of the day you’re fighting for the guy next to you. That’s how you and the rest of your team are going to have success.”

