Carter Verhaeghe named NHL’s Third Star of the Week

It was a particularly “swag-tastic” week in South Florida.

After helping the Florida Panthers to a 2-0-1 record with five points (4G, 1A) in three games, new dad Carter Verhaeghe is the NHL’s Third Star of the Week for the week ending Dec. 7.

The other stars were New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (First Star) and Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (Second Star).

Returning to the lineup after missing one game to welcome his new son, Rory, into the world, Verhaeghe began his week by scoring one goal in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Nashville. Predators on Thursday.

“It was special,” he said of the goal. “I just think it’s cool to be a dad.”