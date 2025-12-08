RECAP: Panthers 4, Islanders 1

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers are hitting the road on a high note after closing out their homestand with a 4-1 win over the New York Islanders at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday.

Winning both halves of their back-to-back over the weekend, the Panthers now sit at 14-12-2.

“We need every point we can get right now,” defenseman Seth Jones said. “A couple big wins this weekend, and hopefully we can carry that momentum into next week.”

Netting his first goal of the season, Uvis Balisnkis opened the scoring for the Panthers when he beat David Rittich, who was distracted by A.J. Greer fighting for space in front of his crease, with a shot from just below the blue line to make it 1-0 at 12:14 of the first period.