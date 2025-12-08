RECAP: Panthers 4, Islanders 1

“Just trying to be aggressive,” Jones said. “Power-play [goal] the other day, and then tonight. Lundy makes a great play, great pass, and sells the shot. I’m just trying to finish it.”
Finishing things off, Sam Reinhart made it 4-1 with an empty-net goal at 17:06.
“We're playing as well as we've played in quite a while,” Maurice said.
Closing the door, the Panthers allowed just three total shots on goal in the third period.
“The guys set the tone early in the game,” said Tarasov, who finished with 20 saves. “It was kind of easy to get in [the game]. There was not a lot of shots tonight. The guys did an awesome job in front of me. It builds the confidence really well.”
THEY SAID IT
“We had to be patient. We didn’t get too far off. Our gap got tighter as it got to our net.” – Paul Maurice on Florida’s defense during tonight’s win
“When they got the shots, Terry (Daniil Tarasov) was there, but we kept pressure on them, we made their lives difficult.” – Seth Jones on limiting New York’s offense
“It was a huge weekend for us. We’ve kind of been battling in the past games. It’s the good feeling now.” – Daniil Tarasov on sweeping the back-to-back
CATS STATS
- Carter Verhaeghe has logged 11 points (5G, 6A) in his last six games.
- Aaron Ekblad blocked a team-high five shots on goal.
- Anton Lundell won a team-high nine faceoffs.
- The Panthers led 24-18 in scoring chances at 5-on-5.
- Daniil Tarasov made two high-danger saves, per NaturalStatTrick.com.
WHAT’S NEXT?
It’s time to hit the road.
Kicking off a four-game trip, the Panthers will face-off against the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.
