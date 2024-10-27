Territory Talk: Looking good through 10 games (Ep. 321)

TT-321-16x9
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

Despite injuries, the Florida Panthers are feeling good through their first 10 games.

After clawing back from an early deficit to secure a 6-3 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday, the Panthers improved to 6-3-1 and currently sit atop the Atlantic Division.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive take a look at the team’s early success right out of the gate, including more than a few milestones.

Highlights of the episode include:

  • The Comeback Cats showed up on Long Island. (2:15)
  • “Doug Noir” recaps Saturday’s win over the Islanders. (4:30)
  • Mackie Samoskevich scores his first NHL goal. (12:20)
  • Paul Maurice and Sergei Bobrovsky’s recent milestones. (19:00)
  • Checking in on the NHL standings. (31:00)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

News Feed

Q&A: Luostarinen talks all things Finland!

RECAP: Panthers 6, Islanders 3

PREVIEW: Knight in net as Panthers continue trip vs. Islanders

‘It’s such a rewarding feeling’: Sam Bennett launches Benny’s Buddies

Panthers bring Stanley Cup to United States Military Academy at West Point

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Hunter St. Martin on a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

RECAP: Panthers 3, Rangers 1

Barkov likely to return to lineup Monday in Buffalo

PREVIEW: Panthers, Rangers meet for Eastern Conference Final rematch

Panthers voted 3rd in front office rankings from The Athletic 

RECAP: Wild 5, Panthers 1

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Head Coach Paul Maurice on Multi-Year Contract Extension 

‘It’s good to get him back on the ice’: Nosek back practicing with team

PREVIEW: Tkachuk returns as Panthers wrap up homestand vs. Wild

What’s Brewing: Bobrovsky chasing 400; Back to the Big Apple

Super Sam: Reinhart named 1st Star of the Week

Panthers Kids Club Fourth Season Kicks Off, Memberships Available Now

RECAP: Panthers 4, Golden Knights 3 (OT)