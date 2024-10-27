Territory Talk: Looking good through 10 games (Ep. 321)

Despite injuries, the Florida Panthers are feeling good through their first 10 games.

After clawing back from an early deficit to secure a 6-3 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday, the Panthers improved to 6-3-1 and currently sit atop the Atlantic Division.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive take a look at the team’s early success right out of the gate, including more than a few milestones.

Highlights of the episode include:

The Comeback Cats showed up on Long Island. (2:15)

“Doug Noir” recaps Saturday’s win over the Islanders. (4:30)

Mackie Samoskevich scores his first NHL goal. (12:20)

Paul Maurice and Sergei Bobrovsky’s recent milestones. (19:00)

Checking in on the NHL standings. (31:00)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms: