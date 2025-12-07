RECAP: Panthers 7, Blue Jackets 6 (OT)

SUNRISE, Fla. – Can you meme your way to a win?

Apparently, yes you can.

Kicking off their “6-7 Weekend,” the Florida Panthers came from behind to earn a thrilling 7-6 victory in overtime over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Amerant Bank Arean on Saturday.

“I don’t know what’s going on with this 6-7 thing,” smirked forward Sam Bennett, who netted the game-winning goal in the extra frame. “It’s funny that’s how it ended tonight.”

Improving to 13-12-2, the win snapped a four-game losing streak.

“Emotionally, we needed that game,” head coach Paul Maurice said.

Fighting tooth and nail for a much-needed win, here’s how Florida’s night unfolded.

In the waning seconds of a power play, Damon Severson tipped in a shot from fellow defenseman Ivan Provorov to put the Blue Jackets up 1-0 at 7:40 of the first period.

Evening the score for the Panthers after Mackie Samoskevich forced a turnover in the offensive zone, Evan Rodrigues lured Elvis Merzlikins out of his net with some extreme patience before firing the puck into the back of the exposed cage to make it 1-1 at 9:47.