Luostarinen rejoins Panthers at practice, return to lineup to be determined

FORT LAUDERDALE – There’s nothing like a little good news before the weekend.

After missing the last eight games due to burns sustained during a barbequing accident, Eetu Luostarinen rejoined the Florida Panthers for practice at Baptist Health IcePlex on Friday.

“I was glad to see him,” said Luostarinen’s longtime linemate Anton Lundell. “We’ve been waiting for him, and all wanted him to come back as fast as possible. It was a positive energy day when we saw that he was on the ice.”

Although pain isn’t problem for Luostarinen, head coach Paul Maurice announced that his return to play would depend on how the Finnish forward was feeling afterwards.

“There is a possibility (of playing Saturday or Sunday),” Maurice said. “There’s a chance he doesn’t play. There’s a chance he doesn’t play for another week. They just have to make sure the chance of infection is down. That’s all they’re worried about. We don’t want to go back two days two early and then have to come back two weeks from now.”

Last suiting up with the Panthers on Nov. 15 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Luostarinen has tallied 10 points (3G, 7A), 42 hits and 18 blocks in 18 games.

An integral part of the lineup, he’s also averaging a career-high 16:46 time on ice.

A key piece on both the first penalty-kill and second power play unit at the time of his injury, Luostarinen embodies everything that it means to play the ‘Pather way.’

“He’s been a big part of our team for a long time, and he’s been a key in our success,” said Lundell. “He does a lot of good things in the game – plays PK, plays power play, plays strong 5-on-5. Brings it all to the table for the team, so I think he’s very important and we’re excited to see him back.”

In his return to practice, Luostarinen took rushes on the top line alongside Lundell and Reinhart – a familiar line for fans. Over the last three seasons, the Panthers have led 16-11 in goals at 5-on-5 when that trio has been deployed, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

With his imminent return up top, other players can now shift down to familiar roles.

“It’s great depth,” Maurice said. “He pushes everybody down a bit. You have a player that’s a good player that gets to play a different matchup. He's off the bench first on our penalty kill, on the second power play, plays against the other team’s best [players].”

Overall, the Panthers are just happy to see a play return from an injury.

Battling the injury bug like no other team in the NHL, the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions are still waiting on the additional returns of captain Aleksander Barkov (knee), forwards Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Cole Schwindt (arm) and Matthew Tkachuk (hip), and defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder).

Sitting at 12-12-2 in the standings, Luostarinen’s return should provide a big boost.

“Getting a guy back off an injury is a really big deal for us,” Maurice said. “He’s such an important part of everything that’s happened here.”

With two games left in their homestand, the Panthers will host the Columbus Blue Jackets and New York Islanders for back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday.

For tickets, click HERE.

As for updates on Luostarinen’s availability, stay tuned to FloridaPanthers.com.