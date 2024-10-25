Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Hunter St. Martin on a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

SUNRISE, Fla.– Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zitoannounced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Hunter St. Martin on a three-year, entry-level contract.

“Hunter is a skilled skater who has shown a tremendous amount of maturity and adaptability at a young age,” said Zito. “We are excited for him to take the next step in his career with our organization.”

St. Martin, 19, has skated in eight Western Hockey League (WHL) games with the Medicine Hat Tigers in 2024-25, leading the team with seven goals (7-1-8) while serving as an alternate captain.

The 6-foot-1, 174-pound native of Edmonton, Alberta has appeared in 152 career WHL games over four seasons with Medicine Hat (2021-22 to 2024-25), amassing 82 points (39-43-82) and a plus-15 rating. He has appeared in nine career playoff games with Medicine Hat, logging six points (2-4-6).

St. Martin was originally selected by Florida in the sixth round (193rd overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

