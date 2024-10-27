RECAP: Panthers 6, Islanders 3

ELMONT, NY – Matthew Tkachuk scored twice to help the Florida Panthers claw back from an early deficit in an intense 6-3 win over the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Saturday.
Improving to 6-3-1, the Panthers became the third team this season to erase a three-goal deficit and win.
“We were not great to start, but found a way to change it and change it in a hurry,” Tkachuk said. “We came out and played really two good last periods in the second and third. It’s something that we can build on, for sure.”
Stacking up bodies in front of Florida’s net, the Islanders opened the scoring when Dennis Cholowski threaded a point shot through traffic to make it 1-0 at 1:32 of the first period.
Kyle Palmieri doubled the lead for New York when he poked in his own rebound after Spencer Knight had made the initial save to make it 2-0 at 6:01. Tacking on another, Brock Nelson scored after a flukey bounce off the boards to make it 3-0 at 11:41.
Halting New York’s momentum, Sam Reinhart settled down a beautiful saucer pass from Eetu Luostarinen and scored on a breakaway to cut Florida's deficit to 3-1 at 13:27. Off to a scorching start, Reinhart has recorded a team-high 14 points.