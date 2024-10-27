RECAP: Panthers 6, Islanders 3

After missing five games earlier this month, Tkachuk feels like he’s getting back into a groove.

“To be back and feeling good and getting some games underway and just feeling confident as the game goes on, I’m starting to feel better,” the star winger said. “That’s always good.”

After the Islanders earned a late power play and then pulled Varlamov to gain a 6-on-4 advantage, Gustav Forsling fired a shot from behind his own goal line that floated all the way down the ice and into the abandoned cage to extend Florida’s lead to 6-3 at 17:43.

Even with a less-than-ideal start, the Panthers once again showed they won’t go down easy.

“We had a very difficult first period,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “The Islanders played very smart, very well, and then we were able to get our game back, which is a very difficult thing to do. I thought we built. Then our forecheck got to be pretty dominate by the end. They played last night. Really pleased that we were able to change gears.”

THEY SAID IT

“I don’t think we’re going to forget that one. One of the nicest first goals I've ever seen. Way nicer than mine." – Matthew Tkachuk on Mackie Samoskevich’s first NHL goal

“It means the world. They’ve sacrificed so much for me. You have so memories of them driving you to the rink and stuff. It all leads up to this. It feels a lot better that they’re in the building. I wanted to save it for them.” – Mackie Samoskevich on having his family in the stands for his first NHL goal

“It’s important to have that ability to flip a switch when you don’t like your start. A little slow, a little passive early on. It took us a bit to get going. That’s an important step to be able to learn that.” – Sam Reinhart

CATS STATS

- Matthew Tkachuk recorded his 11th multi-goal game as a Panther.

- Sam Bennett extended his goal streak to four games.

- Spencer Knight stopped all 19 shots he faced in the second and third periods.

- Niko Mikkola blocked a team-high four shots.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Just one more game until the 2024 Global Series in Finland.

Wrapping up the New York portion of their road trip, the Panthers will head to Buffalo for an early-season rematch against the Sabres at KeyBank Center on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

To follow the action, visit FloridaPanthers.com/HowToWatch.