Tkachuks celebrate 1st Stanley Cup title after Matthew wins with Panthers

As Matthew hoisted the Stanley Cup over his head, Brady was reminded of their childhood days growing up in St. Louis. Whether it was rugged mini sticks in the basement or games of ball hockey in the driveway, the goal always was the same.

“It's something we've dreamt of since we were kids -- mini sticks nonstop. We've always talked about that 3, 2, 1 countdown to score the winner. And to see him be able to accomplish that …”

Brady paused to collect his emotions.

“I know 100 percent without a doubt that he's going to be there for me,” he said. “Honestly, I'm speechless for him. This is amazing. I couldn't picture any better moment than it is right now, and I'm excited to celebrate with him. Just such a great moment.”

One that Matthew dedicated to his parents.

“When I left the house to come to the game, I said I was going to win this one for Mom and Dad,” he said. “I’m glad it came to fruition.”

Unlike 12 months earlier.

During the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, Matthew suffered a cracked sternum when he was flattened by a clean check from Vegas Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar midway through the first period of Game 3. Not only did Matthew play through the excruciating pain for the remainder of the game, he scored the tying goal with 2:13 remaining in the third period, setting the stage for Carter Verhaeghe’s overtime goal in Florida’s 3-2 victory.

Brady said he had no idea how bad the injury was at the time. He quickly found out when he arrived at Matthew’s residence on the day of Game 4 with the Panthers, down 2-1 in the best-of-7 series, looking to tie things up.

“At one point he said, ‘Can you help me up?’” Brady recalled.

Brady thought Matthew was joking. He wasn’t.

“Lift me up,” Matthew said. “I can’t get up on my own.”

With Brady’s help, it took Matthew 15 minutes to get dressed.