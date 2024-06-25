Longtime Panther Ekblad relishes Stanley Cup championship

Defenseman helped Florida 'turn it around' after tough seasons early in career

ekblad_062424

© Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By William Douglas
@WDouglasNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Aaron Ekblad relished every moment from Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday, from the ride to the rink to the 2-1 victory against the Edmonton Oilers.

The win, Florida's first Stanley Cup championship, was the culmination of a long journey for the 28-year-old defenseman, one that started as the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NHL Draft.

“Obviously we’ve turned it around. It wasn’t much to look at the first few years,” Ekblad said between hugs and pictures on the ice postgame. “With the ownership, who obviously spent the money to do it, it’s a destination and people want to be here.”

Part of the reason is also to play with Ekblad, who Florida general manger Bill Zito called a cornerstone of the franchise.

“[Ekblad] and [Aleksander Barkov], those are the real guys. They’re the ones who really built this because they stayed with it and they care. They’re Panthers and they’re so proud,” said Zito, who fought back tears. “What they went through, they stuck to it. They believed in the community.

"[Ekblad] has his on-ice presence and his off-ice presence where he leads and cares about his teammates. He’s a barbecue guy. I can’t say enough about the calming influence he has on the group.”

The Panthers earn their first Stanley Cup in franchise history

That influence was seen from an early age in Ekblad, who in 2011 became the second player, and first defenseman, to be granted exceptional player status by Hockey Canada, which allowed him to play in the Ontario Hockey League as a 15-year-old.

Three years later, after being selected by the Panthers, Ekblad achieved success early in the NHL, winning the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie in 2015 after he had 39 points (12 goals, 27 assists) in 81 games. He also played in the NHL All-Star Game in 2015 and 2016.

But the Panthers struggled on the ice and at the gate. They finished 10th in the Eastern Conference (38-29-15) his rookie season, failing to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It was the start of a run of either missing the playoffs or being eliminated early that didn't end until 2022-23, when the Panthers advanced to the Final before losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games.

Ekblad, though, had broken his foot earlier that postseason against the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference First Round. He also sustained two shoulder dislocations and tore an oblique muscle on the way to the Final.

On Monday, he appeared to labor on the ice against the Oilers.

“He such a warrior. He fights through so many injuries,” forward Ryan Lomberg said. “He’s in some (pain), but he doesn’t care. He lays it all on the line for the boys. This is our goal. We accomplished it and he was a big part.”

Moments after he did his lap with the Stanley Cup, Ekblad hugged Panthers staff members and reached into the crowd to greet fans, thanking them for their support and bringing the noise for Game 7.

“Absolutely, as they should,” Ekblad said. “They’re here watching their team win for the very first time. We’re just as excited as they are.”

ekblad_062424a

© Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Related Content

Panthers recover, defeat Oilers in Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final for 1st title

Panthers' Stanley Cup handoff goes from Barkov to Bobrovsky

McDavid caps historic run with Conn Smythe despite Oilers loss in Game 7

Tkachuks celebrate 1st Stanley Cup title after Matthew wins with Panthers

Bobrovsky saves best for last in triumphant Game 7 for Panthers

Maurice ends long wait to lift Stanley Cup, wins 1st championship with Panthers

Barkov becomes 1st Finland-born NHL captain to win Stanley Cup

Viola, Zito turn Panthers into powerhouse, win 1st Cup in team history

Oilers reflect on 'devastating' loss in Game 7 as comeback bid falls short

Stanley Cup Final blog: Evan Rodrigues

Kulikov plays role as unlikely hero for Panthers in Game 7

NHL Tonight: Roberto Luongo

NHL Tonight: Okposo on Game 7

How Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers were built

Maurice gets Stanley Cup mid-interview

Verhaeghe among top performers for Panthers in Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final

Latest News

Tkachuks celebrate 1st Stanley Cup title after Matthew wins with Panthers

Maurice ends long wait to lift Stanley Cup, wins 1st championship with Panthers

Bobrovsky saves best for last in triumphant Game 7 for Panthers

Viola, Zito turn Panthers into powerhouse, win 1st Cup in team history

Barkov becomes 1st Finland-born NHL captain to win Stanley Cup

McDavid caps historic run with Conn Smythe despite Oilers loss in Game 7

Kulikov plays role as unlikely hero for Panthers in Game 7

Panthers recover, defeat Oilers in Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final for 1st title

Oilers reflect on 'devastating' loss in Game 7 as comeback bid falls short

Panthers' Stanley Cup handoff goes from Barkov to Bobrovsky

Stanley Cup Final blog: Evan Rodrigues

Barkov's young son very sleepy after Panthers Stanley Cup win

Top moments of season for Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers

Panthers celebrate Stanley Cup victory on social media

Ariana Grande celebrates Panthers Stanley Cup on social media

How Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers were built

Panthers game-by-game recap on way to Stanley Cup title

2024 NHL Draft: Pacific Division needs