Inside look at Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers’ celebration of winning back-to-back Stanley Cup championships was just getting started and they were already thinking about doing it again.

Defeating the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final in consecutive seasons and three straight Cup Final appearances might have satisfied some teams. The Panthers immediately saw an opportunity for more success that was reinforced when they re-signed forwards Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand and defenseman Aaron Ekblad within the two weeks that followed their clinching 5-1 victory in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on June 17.

“I think it’s more that they look at their group and they love playing together,” Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. “They truly are a team, they like being part of it, and that they’re excited because they think, ‘Listen, we’re in a position where we can do pretty well. We have the talent. We have the guys. We know each other. We know what works.’

“I think it’s more excitement over what could be.”

What could be for the Panthers? They have a chance to become the first team to win the Cup in three straight seasons since the New York Islanders’ run of four straight championships from 1980-1983.

That was among the selling points for Bennett, Marchand and Ekblad, who each passed on opportunities to become unrestricted free agents. Bennett signed an eight-year, $64 million contract ($8 million average annual value) on June 27 followed by Ekblad’s eight-year, $48.8 million contract ($6.1 million AAV) on June 30 and Marchand’s six-year, $31.5 million contract ($5.25 million AAV) on July 1.

Florida’s Cup window appears open for at least five more seasons with 10 core players signed for at least that long, including Bennett, Ekblad, Marchand, forwards Aleksander Barkov (five seasons), Anton Lundell (five), Sam Reinhart (seven), Matthew Tkachuk (five) and Carter Verhaeghe (eight) and defensemen Gustav Forsling (seven) and Seth Jones (five).

“The fact that we’re keeping this main core together for the next five years, that’s pretty remarkable to do,” Bennett said. “So, it just shows that all these guys want to be here, and we care about winning. That’s really our main focus is winning, so it’s going to be a fun ride for the next however many years.”